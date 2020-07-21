Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace furnished in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

17740 Puerto Oro Lane Available 09/02/19 Amazingly beautiful and private home on 8.65 acres in an upscale, gated community! - You will fall in love with this amazingly beautiful and private home on 8.65 acres in an upscale, gated community! This home boasts a large, open floor plan, 2,712 sq. ft., 3 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms, and additional "Bonus Room". Two fireplaces, one in the master suite and the other in the living room.



The lot has lots of open space, zoned for animals & horses, a large Powered Greenhouse & Fruit Orchard, a beautiful fenced-in pool area with a solar heated pool (pool service included once a week), a brand new 52 panel solar system, total privacy and amazing views of the mountains and surrounding areas from almost every point, both inside and out! Enjoy the peaceful sounds of your own Waterfall water feature!



There is also a large, 4-car drive through garage, with plenty of additional space outside for parking an RV, Boat and other toys. Propane heat, stove and water heater. Includes a refrigerator and washer & dryer. Pets considered with owner approval.



Available September 2019. The property is being offered Partially furnished or unfurnished.



Offered at $4,250.00 per month, with a $5,000.00 Security Deposit. Tenants pay all utilities.



For more information and to schedule a viewing, please contact Devin Patrick, MJN Real Estate, Inc. DRE#01782472. (760) 440-5169



