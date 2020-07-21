All apartments in San Diego County
Last updated August 16 2019 at 3:41 PM

17740 Puerto Oro Lane

17740 Puerto Oro Lane · No Longer Available
Location

17740 Puerto Oro Lane, San Diego County, CA 92065

Amenities

17740 Puerto Oro Lane Available 09/02/19 Amazingly beautiful and private home on 8.65 acres in an upscale, gated community! - You will fall in love with this amazingly beautiful and private home on 8.65 acres in an upscale, gated community! This home boasts a large, open floor plan, 2,712 sq. ft., 3 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms, and additional "Bonus Room". Two fireplaces, one in the master suite and the other in the living room.

The lot has lots of open space, zoned for animals & horses, a large Powered Greenhouse & Fruit Orchard, a beautiful fenced-in pool area with a solar heated pool (pool service included once a week), a brand new 52 panel solar system, total privacy and amazing views of the mountains and surrounding areas from almost every point, both inside and out! Enjoy the peaceful sounds of your own Waterfall water feature!

There is also a large, 4-car drive through garage, with plenty of additional space outside for parking an RV, Boat and other toys. Propane heat, stove and water heater. Includes a refrigerator and washer & dryer. Pets considered with owner approval.

Available September 2019. The property is being offered Partially furnished or unfurnished.

Offered at $4,250.00 per month, with a $5,000.00 Security Deposit. Tenants pay all utilities.

For more information and to schedule a viewing, please contact Devin Patrick, MJN Real Estate, Inc. DRE#01782472. (760) 440-5169

(RLNE5083465)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17740 Puerto Oro Lane have any available units?
17740 Puerto Oro Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego County, CA.
What amenities does 17740 Puerto Oro Lane have?
Some of 17740 Puerto Oro Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17740 Puerto Oro Lane currently offering any rent specials?
17740 Puerto Oro Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17740 Puerto Oro Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 17740 Puerto Oro Lane is pet friendly.
Does 17740 Puerto Oro Lane offer parking?
Yes, 17740 Puerto Oro Lane offers parking.
Does 17740 Puerto Oro Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17740 Puerto Oro Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17740 Puerto Oro Lane have a pool?
Yes, 17740 Puerto Oro Lane has a pool.
Does 17740 Puerto Oro Lane have accessible units?
No, 17740 Puerto Oro Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 17740 Puerto Oro Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 17740 Puerto Oro Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 17740 Puerto Oro Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 17740 Puerto Oro Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
