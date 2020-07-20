All apartments in San Diego County
1415 Via Chaparral
Last updated May 3 2019 at 9:24 AM

1415 Via Chaparral

1415 via Chaparral · No Longer Available
Location

1415 via Chaparral, San Diego County, CA 92028

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
dog park
air conditioning
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
dog park
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
Stunning Country Home, Beautiful Location & Neighborhood, Amazing Views & Sunsets, Fully Fenced & Private! - PLEASE READ ALL LISTING DETAILS HERE BELOW

This Beautiful Home, with Stunning Views and Private Location is ready for immediate show and move in!

3 Beds / 2 Baths / 1738 Square Feet / Fully fenced and gated private property surrounded by owner maintained avocado grove.

Water Included in Rent!
Solar Panels Included with Home! Tenant only pays overages, if any!
Owner maintains grove and all weed abatement!

It is being offered at $2950 per Month with a One Year Lease Term.
Security Deposit of $3050 will be due at time of acceptance.
First months rent in full will be due later on at time of scheduled move in date.
Second month will be prorated accordingly and due on the 1st of the second month.

Pets will be considered, upon owner approval and on a Case By Case Basis please note. Not all pets may be considered, please ask ahead if you would like us to check on your pet ahead of applying or if you have any questions regarding this, Thank you.
Additional security deposit amount of $500 per pet will be required IF Accepted.

This is an absolutely No Smoking Home and Property, Thank you.

Appliances Included are: Electric Induction Stove Top built in with pots and pans included as well, Electric Double Ovens, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Electric Dryer.

Appliances Not Included are: Washing Machine, and Microwave if so desired.

Water Included in Rent, Solar for the Electric Included in Rent, and Owner will maintain grove, and all weed abatement and landscaping at their discretion.

Utilities Not Included, which will be tenant responsibility, are: Electric overages on solar through SDGE and Trash Service through Fallbrook Refuse EDCO.

This home has central heating and AC and is on Septic.

Please call your Internet or TV providers ahead of time to make sure they can and will service this address if interested. The owners found and were most happy with San Diego Broadband for Internet Service they said.

We are happy to supply a sample lease agreement to you ahead of time, just ask. Please note your final lease agreement may include additional disclosures and/or addenda as needed and with regards to the home and property. But the lease in and of itself will be much like the one we will later supply to you to review ahead of time and sign. Thank you!

To apply please go online to www.VPMhomes.com and fill out your application today through the listing ad seen there. We recommend using a computer when viewing all rental listings and filling out applications, as not all mobile devices may work. We need a separate application for each adult 18 years of age or older who will be residing in the home either full or part time. Thank you so much!

(RLNE4861695)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

