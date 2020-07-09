All apartments in San Diego County
Last updated December 14 2019 at 2:40 AM

11438 El Nopal

11438 El Nopal · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

11438 El Nopal, San Diego County, CA 92040

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Cute 2Br/2Ba Private Updated Home with Fenced Yard - Cute 2 bedroom/2 bathroom private recently updated home with fenced yard. Good size living room with lots of windows and wood burning stove. Terrific kitchen with breakfast bar and lots of cabinetry for storage. All full size stainless steel appliances provided including refrigerator. Pantry that has a little work area. Master bedroom has wall AC unit with fans throughout home. Both bedrooms have walk in closets and there is additional cabinetry in the hallway for plenty of storage options. Master bathroom has large soaking tub and dual his/her sinks. There is an exterior laundry room for a washer/dryer, electric only. Property is located just off of El Nopal up a private road so you have the sense of privacy without having to travel to Alpine. Nice fenced in yard with large tree for shade. Conveniently located close to shopping, restaurants, schools and freeway access. Pet OK upon approval with deposit. Owner pays water/sewer and trash. Tenant must have and maintain renter's insurance for duration of tenancy.

****NOTE ABOUT OUR ADS - IF THERE IS NO CONTACT INFORMATION IT IS FALSE - ALL OF OUR ADS HAVE OUR CONTACT INFORMATION****

FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION AND OR TO SCHEDULE A VIEWING, PLEASE CONTACT DIMENSIONS IN REAL ESTATE AT (619) 440-6331.

**** ALL VOICE MAILS WILL BE RETURNED HOWEVER EMAILS MAY BE DELAYED DUE TO HIGH VOLUME. PLEASE ALLOW UP TO 24 HRS FOR ALL REPLIES ****

(RLNE5329609)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11438 El Nopal have any available units?
11438 El Nopal doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego County, CA.
What amenities does 11438 El Nopal have?
Some of 11438 El Nopal's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11438 El Nopal currently offering any rent specials?
11438 El Nopal is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11438 El Nopal pet-friendly?
Yes, 11438 El Nopal is pet friendly.
Does 11438 El Nopal offer parking?
No, 11438 El Nopal does not offer parking.
Does 11438 El Nopal have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11438 El Nopal offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11438 El Nopal have a pool?
No, 11438 El Nopal does not have a pool.
Does 11438 El Nopal have accessible units?
No, 11438 El Nopal does not have accessible units.
Does 11438 El Nopal have units with dishwashers?
No, 11438 El Nopal does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11438 El Nopal have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 11438 El Nopal has units with air conditioning.
