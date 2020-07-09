11438 El Nopal

Amenities

Cute 2Br/2Ba Private Updated Home with Fenced Yard - Cute 2 bedroom/2 bathroom private recently updated home with fenced yard. Good size living room with lots of windows and wood burning stove. Terrific kitchen with breakfast bar and lots of cabinetry for storage. All full size stainless steel appliances provided including refrigerator. Pantry that has a little work area. Master bedroom has wall AC unit with fans throughout home. Both bedrooms have walk in closets and there is additional cabinetry in the hallway for plenty of storage options. Master bathroom has large soaking tub and dual his/her sinks. There is an exterior laundry room for a washer/dryer, electric only. Property is located just off of El Nopal up a private road so you have the sense of privacy without having to travel to Alpine. Nice fenced in yard with large tree for shade. Conveniently located close to shopping, restaurants, schools and freeway access. Pet OK upon approval with deposit. Owner pays water/sewer and trash. Tenant must have and maintain renter's insurance for duration of tenancy.



