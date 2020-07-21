All apartments in San Diego County
1139 York Drive
Last updated January 31 2020 at 11:14 AM

1139 York Drive

1139 York Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1139 York Drive, San Diego County, CA 92084

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
some paid utils
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Fully Remodeled 1 Bed 1 Bath Attached Suite with Private Entrance in Vista - Gorgeous private suite in Vista. Approximately 550 square feet, with bedroom and large kitchen/living room. 10 foot ceilings in the main room give an large open feel. Separate entry for privacy and includes stove, refrigerator, and stacked washer/dryer. Water and Electric included in the price.

Preferably a single tenant or a couple, won't work for a family with kids. Pets are on a case to case basis as the owner does a have a somewhat territorial dog on the property. No Smokers !!

(RLNE5425154)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1139 York Drive have any available units?
1139 York Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego County, CA.
What amenities does 1139 York Drive have?
Some of 1139 York Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1139 York Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1139 York Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1139 York Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1139 York Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1139 York Drive offer parking?
No, 1139 York Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1139 York Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1139 York Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1139 York Drive have a pool?
No, 1139 York Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1139 York Drive have accessible units?
No, 1139 York Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1139 York Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1139 York Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1139 York Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1139 York Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
