1139 York Drive

Fully Remodeled 1 Bed 1 Bath Attached Suite with Private Entrance in Vista - Gorgeous private suite in Vista. Approximately 550 square feet, with bedroom and large kitchen/living room. 10 foot ceilings in the main room give an large open feel. Separate entry for privacy and includes stove, refrigerator, and stacked washer/dryer. Water and Electric included in the price.
Preferably a single tenant or a couple, won't work for a family with kids. Pets are on a case to case basis as the owner does a have a somewhat territorial dog on the property. No Smokers !!
(RLNE5425154)