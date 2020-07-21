Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters hardwood floors range walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly

Gorgeous SW facing Gianni townhome within the 4S Ranch community with award-winning Poway Unified Schools! One of the best floor plans (Pisa 3) available in this community. Direct line-of-sight from the kitchen to the dining and living room. Kitchen has beautiful bull-nosed granite counters with full height backsplash and convenient breakfast bar seating. Undermounted kitchen sink, Whirlpool Gold stainless steel appliances, built-in 5-burner stovetop and a pantry. Entertain your guests in the living room as it also boasts a marvelous built-in media cabinet. Builder upgraded walnut colored 5 width Hallmark engineered hardwood flooring throughout the first level. 2nd level has upgraded carpet throughout the stairway, hallway, and bedrooms, tile flooring in the restrooms. Dont overlook the extra cabinetry in the hallway and laundry room. All bedrooms are upstairs with a generous sized master suite and functional walk-in closet. Convenient direct access 2 car side by side garage. Enjoy the community exclusive pool, spa and BBQ area for your summer parties! Walking distance to 4s Patriot Park, Pioneer Splash Park and 4S Commons shops, this home is turnkey and ready to move-in!



Rental Terms:

- Application Fee: $49 per person

- Lease Term: 12 months

- Security Deposit: One month's rent

- Pets are welcome with $500 pet deposit, pet rent, and weight/other restrictions

- Unfurnished

- Residents are responsible for all utilities.



Schedule a self-guided tour or Apply Online: http://mynd.rentlinx.com/10523-Camino-Bello-Mar-Unit-5-San-Diego-CA-92127



You can reach us via text directly at (619) 304-0037 or email us at leasing@mynd.co. We look forward to connecting with you!



Mynd Management

Equal Opportunity Housing

License #02014508



(RLNE5067958)