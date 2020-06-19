All apartments in San Bruno
2380 Bennington Dr.
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:03 AM

2380 Bennington Dr

2380 Bennington Drive · (415) 794-0420
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2380 Bennington Drive, San Bruno, CA 94066
Crestmoor

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $2690 · Avail. Sep 1

$2,690

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 450 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
Available 09/01/20 Furnished Bay View Studio A/C Sun Deck Parking W/D - Property Id: 291743

Fully Furnished Private Retreat between SF & Silicon Valley
· Completely move-in ready
· Extremely safe area
· Bright, fully remodeled top-floor Studio
· Big sun deck with sweeping Bay views
· Large open Living/Dining area
· Super comfy: Queen bed and comforter, posh couch, huge closet
· Air-Conditioned for cool summers
· Beautiful AirBnB unit converted to long-term furnished rental
· ?"Great location, nice loft space--perfect for exploring the Bay!"
· Wired! Free Hi-Speed WiFi and 50" SmartTV
· Kitchenette with 2-burner hot plate, stainless microwave, fridge
· Easy street parking 24/7
· Private Laundry Room
· Just 20 min to SF & Silicon Valley
• Small Pets OK
• No Smoking
• Minimum credit score 680
• Low utilities fee just $100 a month all-inclusive

Text us at (650) 275-6040 to discuss details or to arrange a safe, private viewing
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/291743
Property Id 291743

(RLNE5824847)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 2380 Bennington Dr have any available units?
2380 Bennington Dr has a unit available for $2,690 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2380 Bennington Dr have?
Some of 2380 Bennington Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2380 Bennington Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2380 Bennington Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2380 Bennington Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 2380 Bennington Dr is pet friendly.
Does 2380 Bennington Dr offer parking?
Yes, 2380 Bennington Dr does offer parking.
Does 2380 Bennington Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2380 Bennington Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2380 Bennington Dr have a pool?
No, 2380 Bennington Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2380 Bennington Dr have accessible units?
No, 2380 Bennington Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2380 Bennington Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 2380 Bennington Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2380 Bennington Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2380 Bennington Dr has units with air conditioning.

