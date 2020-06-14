/
1 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:36 PM
256 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in San Bruno, CA
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 14 at 02:29pm
$
Crestmoor
30 Units Available
Pacific Bay Vistas
2 Pacific Bay Cir, San Bruno, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,548
572 sqft
Stunning community near I-280. Views of the San Francisco Bay. On-site pool, gym, garages and a dog park. Units offer hardwood floors, updated appliances and granite countertops. Open floor plans available.
Verified
1 of 43
Last updated June 14 at 06:32pm
Crestmoor
12 Units Available
Acappella
1001 National Ave, San Bruno, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,989
827 sqft
Located in The Crossing, this development is convenient and pet-friendly. Amenities include trash compactors, on-site storage units, accent walls, window coverings, linen closets, dens and vinyl flooring.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
The Crossings
24 Units Available
Avalon San Bruno
1099 Admiral Ct, San Bruno, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,024
732 sqft
Luxury units feature laundry, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. Community includes BBQ grill, pool, trash valet and more. Walking distance to BART and Caltrain stations.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
San Bruno Park
20 Units Available
Aperture
400 San Mateo Ave, San Bruno, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,044
701 sqft
Aperture, a sensational new apartment community in San Bruno on the San Francisco Peninsula, offers contemporary urban 1-, 1-, 2-, and 3-bedroom homes for rent.
1 of 10
Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Crestmoor
1 Unit Available
2380 Bennington Dr
2380 Bennington Drive, San Bruno, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,690
450 sqft
Available 09/01/20 Furnished Bay View Studio A/C Sun Deck Parking W/D - Property Id: 291743 Fully Furnished Private Retreat between SF & Silicon Valley Completely move-in ready Extremely safe area Bright, fully remodeled top-floor Studio Big sun
1 of 8
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
San Bruno Park
1 Unit Available
936 Easton Avenue Unit B
936 Easton Avenue, San Bruno, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,099
450 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.
1 of 29
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Rollingwood
1 Unit Available
2901 Rollingwood Drive Studio
2901 Rollingwood Drive, San Bruno, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,390
450 sqft
Unit Rear Unit Available 09/30/20 Fully Furnished Quiet Junior 1BR Large Yard PetsOK - Property Id: 277199 Private, secluded junior 1-Bedroom Suite convenient to San Francisco and Silicon Valley Sunny eat-in Kitchen and large separate Bedroom 100%
1 of 16
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
The Crossings
1 Unit Available
405 Piccadilly Pl. #30
405 Piccadilly Place, San Bruno, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,200
540 sqft
MOVE-IN READY! Peaceful 1-Bedroom Top Floor Corner Unit at Peninsula Place - Address: 405 Piccadilly Place #30, San Bruno, CA 94066 ****OPEN HOUSE**** Saturday, June 13th @ 4:30pm-5:30pm Unwind and relax in this peaceful one-bedroom apartment.
1 of 1
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
The Crossings
1 Unit Available
141 Piccadilly Place, Apt.B
141 Piccadilly Place, San Bruno, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,400
540 sqft
Very Beautiful 1 Bedroom in the Peninsula ! 141 Picadilly Place #B - Fabulous condo with charming move-in conditions! Pool, tennis, club facilities close by, walk to shops and hwy 280/380/101! Call Today!! AVAILABILITY - January 5th, 2020 PROPERTY
Results within 1 mile of San Bruno
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 14 at 02:29pm
$
East Fairway Park-Vallemar-Rockaway
10 Units Available
Pacifica Park Apartments
670 Hickey Blvd, Pacifica, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,604
756 sqft
Smoke-free apartment community near BART with one- and two-bedroom floor plans. Units feature stainless steel appliances, granite counters and dishwasher. Community is smoke-free and amenities include on-site laundry, coffee bar and car port. Pets welcome.
1 of 1
Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Millbrae
1 Unit Available
309 Barcelona Dr
309 Barcelona Drive, Millbrae, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,300
Private room share BA w/one person - Property Id: 211573 Cozy room is in a Prime Location next to the Bart and Cal train station. Easy access to SFO, downtown San Francisco and Silicon Valley.
1 of 10
Last updated June 14 at 07:04am
Millbrae
1 Unit Available
325 Cedar St
325 Cedar Street, Millbrae, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,550
250 sqft
Brand new modern style house with high-end remodeled in heart of Millbrae, 1 BR/1BA master bedroom suite for rent, The big kitchen with all new appliances, big living room, dining room are shared in first floor It’s perfect and very comfortable
1 of 10
Last updated June 14 at 07:04am
Millbrae
1 Unit Available
327 Cedar St
327 Cedar Street, Millbrae, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,800
170 sqft
Brand new modern style house with high-end remodeled in heart of Millbrae, 1 BR/1BA Huge master bedroom suite for rent, The big kitchen with all new appliances, big living room, dining room are shared in first floor It’s perfect and very
1 of 8
Last updated June 14 at 06:42pm
Millbrae
1 Unit Available
201 Richmond Drive, 201B, Millbrae, CA 94030
201 Richmond Dr, Millbrae, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,900
735 sqft
Multi-Family Apartments Multi-Family - 136 units Located in Millbrae, California you'll find comfort and convenience in this affordable luxury apartment community.
1 of 8
Last updated June 14 at 06:42pm
Millbrae
1 Unit Available
205 Richmond Drive, 205C, Millbrae, CA 94030
205 Richmond Dr, Millbrae, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,900
735 sqft
Multi-Family Apartments Multi-Family - 136 units Located in Millbrae, California you'll find comfort and convenience in this affordable luxury apartment community.
Results within 5 miles of San Bruno
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 14 at 05:50pm
Sunshine Gardens
22 Units Available
South City Station
101 MC Lellan Dr, South San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,690
859 sqft
Near South San Francisco Station and San Bruno Mountain Park. Apartments feature eco-friendly carpets, oversized windows, and Juliet balconies. Tenants have access to a clubhouse, spa, and 24-hour fitness center. Elevator, bike storage, 24-hr gym.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 14 at 02:29pm
East Sharp Park
7 Units Available
Horizons West Apartments
365 Talbot Ave, Pacifica, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,445
725 sqft
Close to Pacifica Municipal Pier. One- and two-bedroom apartment homes with open layouts and private outdoor living spaces. Fitness center, laundry room and recycling facilities on the premises. Additional storage and garage parking available.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 14 at 05:50pm
$
Burlingame Gardens
17 Units Available
Northpark
1080 Carolan Ave, Burlingame, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,615
654 sqft
Resort-like community near Bayside Park. Community amenities include two heated swimming pools, an updated fitness center and a gym. Recently renovated apartments include walk-in closets, energy-efficient appliances and updated cabinetry.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated June 14 at 05:50pm
Colma
5 Units Available
La Terrazza
7800 El Camino Real, Colma, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,655
845 sqft
Located close to US-280, 380 and 10. Minutes away from SFSU and nearby shopping. Spacious apartments with a variety of floor plans, washer and dryer in unit, granite counters, and hardwood floors.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
Serramonte
8 Units Available
eaves Daly City
500 King Dr, Daly City, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,570
669 sqft
Near I-280 with lots of natural light. Air conditioning and private balcony/patio. Big closets. One- and two-bedroom floor plans available. Green community with pool, indoor spa, and barbecue area. Garage parking available.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated June 14 at 06:00pm
West Edgemar-Pacific Manor
10 Units Available
Oceanaire Apartment Homes
100 Esplanade Ave, Pacifica, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,835
580 sqft
Excellent apartments near the beaches. Spacious units feature granite countertops, slate entryway and in-suite laundry. Grounds amenities include fitness center, heated spa, covered parking and ocean-view decks.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
Serramonte
27 Units Available
Skyline Heights
960 Saint Francis Blvd, Daly City, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,495
652 sqft
Hilltop apartment community on park-like grounds convenient to I-280 and public transit. Property offers a heated swimming pool, 24-hour fitness center and three laundry rooms.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
Fairmont
15 Units Available
eaves Pacifica
265 Gateway Dr, Pacifica, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,717
750 sqft
Bright one- and two-bedroom apartments near Cabrillo Highway. Units have fireplaces, walk-in closets and air conditioning. Green community with swimming pool and garage parking. Roommate matching service available.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 14 at 12:03pm
$
Serramonte
25 Units Available
Serramonte Ridge
862 Campus Dr, Daly City, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,425
643 sqft
Relaxing community with studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments. Recently renovated with steel appliances, new cabinets and fixtures. Community features a heated pool, two hot tubs and a fitness center.
