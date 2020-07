Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities granite counters stainless steel air conditioning bathtub carpet dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal hardwood floors ice maker microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup in unit laundry Property Amenities courtyard gym pool hot tub dogs allowed cats allowed business center conference room clubhouse on-site laundry parking playground bbq/grill garage internet access lobby media room online portal package receiving pet friendly trash valet

Avalon San Bruno located in Silicon Valley/San Francisco, walking distance to the BART and Cal Train stations, offers one, two and three bedroom San Bruno apartments and townhomes with an array of amenities. Avalon San Bruno apartments feature modern kitchens with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances in select homes. Community amenities include a pool, sundeck, and spa, state-of-the-art fitness center, and professionally landscaped courtyards. Avalon San Bruno is conveniently located less than 1 mile to the San Bruno BART and Caltrain stations, 3 miles to the San Francisco International Airport, and offers easy access to I-280 and Route 101.