3655 Shandin Drive

This Move-in Ready Home is Located in The Prestigious Part of The Ridgeline Hills Community, Near Cal-State San Bernardino! Turn-Key & Ready For You to Move-In. This gorgeous home sits on the higher end of the hill. A peaceful None-HOA community close to a breathtaking hike surrounding the hills & overlooking the entire city. This 4 bedroom home features 3 full bath and 1/2 bath, fireplace in the family room, family dining area, large island, ceramic counters, pantry, spacious formal dining room, 1 bedroom and 2 bathrooms downstairs. Wood floors downstairs and high ceilings - lots of light shines through the many windows and doors. Ceiling fans, custom window coverings and shades. Master bedroom has walk-in closet and storage cabinets. The separate laundry room also has storage. It also features a 3 car garage on a very quiet street with beautiful views of the hills, beautiful landscaping with iron fencing in the back yard all landscaped. Home has been well cared for and it is waiting for you and your family to move in.