Last updated July 11 2020 at 8:20 AM

3655 Shandin Drive

3655 Shandin Drive · (951) 438-5056
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3655 Shandin Drive, San Bernardino, CA 92407
Ridgeline

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,500

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 2363 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
This Move-in Ready Home is Located in The Prestigious Part of The Ridgeline Hills Community, Near Cal-State San Bernardino! Turn-Key & Ready For You to Move-In. This gorgeous home sits on the higher end of the hill. A peaceful None-HOA community close to a breathtaking hike surrounding the hills & overlooking the entire city. This 4 bedroom home features 3 full bath and 1/2 bath, fireplace in the family room, family dining area, large island, ceramic counters, pantry, spacious formal dining room, 1 bedroom and 2 bathrooms downstairs. Wood floors downstairs and high ceilings - lots of light shines through the many windows and doors. Ceiling fans, custom window coverings and shades. Master bedroom has walk-in closet and storage cabinets. The separate laundry room also has storage. It also features a 3 car garage on a very quiet street with beautiful views of the hills, beautiful landscaping with iron fencing in the back yard all landscaped. Home has been well cared for and it is waiting for you and your family to move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3655 Shandin Drive have any available units?
3655 Shandin Drive has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Bernardino, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Bernardino Rent Report.
What amenities does 3655 Shandin Drive have?
Some of 3655 Shandin Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3655 Shandin Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3655 Shandin Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3655 Shandin Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3655 Shandin Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Bernardino.
Does 3655 Shandin Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3655 Shandin Drive offers parking.
Does 3655 Shandin Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3655 Shandin Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3655 Shandin Drive have a pool?
No, 3655 Shandin Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3655 Shandin Drive have accessible units?
No, 3655 Shandin Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3655 Shandin Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3655 Shandin Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
