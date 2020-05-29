All apartments in San Bernardino
2675 N Sierra Way
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

2675 N Sierra Way

2675 North Sierra Way · No Longer Available
Location

2675 North Sierra Way, San Bernardino, CA 92405
Wilson

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great Place to live and relax - DO NOT DISTURB CURRENT TENANTS. Newly upgraded 2 bedroom/1 bath house. 948sqft, this cozy house has gone through some big changes. New carpets and tile flooring with walls freshly painted to match., this house is like new! Has detached Frame Garage with a back covered patio great for relaxing or entertaining. Central air will keep you cool in the summer months. All applications must be submitted online and reviewed by our leasing team before showings can occur due to the COVID-19 restrictions. Apply online before it's too late! Contact our office today with any questions. Please do not disturb the current tenants. Showings to be held after move out in the coming weeks.
RENTAL REQUIREMENTS
1. 3x Income to rent ratio
2. 650+ Credit Score
3. Clean DOJ: No major criminal history
4. No Evictions
5. No Collections
6. Low Debt to Income Ratio
7. No Pets
8. Non-Smoker
9. Stable Job with 2+ years employment
Must See!!
Apply Now at www.orangetreepm.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3430301)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2675 N Sierra Way have any available units?
2675 N Sierra Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Bernardino, CA.
How much is rent in San Bernardino, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Bernardino Rent Report.
What amenities does 2675 N Sierra Way have?
Some of 2675 N Sierra Way's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2675 N Sierra Way currently offering any rent specials?
2675 N Sierra Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2675 N Sierra Way pet-friendly?
No, 2675 N Sierra Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Bernardino.
Does 2675 N Sierra Way offer parking?
Yes, 2675 N Sierra Way does offer parking.
Does 2675 N Sierra Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2675 N Sierra Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2675 N Sierra Way have a pool?
No, 2675 N Sierra Way does not have a pool.
Does 2675 N Sierra Way have accessible units?
No, 2675 N Sierra Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2675 N Sierra Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 2675 N Sierra Way does not have units with dishwashers.
