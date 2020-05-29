2675 N Sierra Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet oven patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Great Place to live and relax - DO NOT DISTURB CURRENT TENANTS. Newly upgraded 2 bedroom/1 bath house. 948sqft, this cozy house has gone through some big changes. New carpets and tile flooring with walls freshly painted to match., this house is like new! Has detached Frame Garage with a back covered patio great for relaxing or entertaining. Central air will keep you cool in the summer months. All applications must be submitted online and reviewed by our leasing team before showings can occur due to the COVID-19 restrictions. Apply online before it's too late! Contact our office today with any questions. Please do not disturb the current tenants. Showings to be held after move out in the coming weeks.

RENTAL REQUIREMENTS

1. 3x Income to rent ratio

2. 650+ Credit Score

3. Clean DOJ: No major criminal history

4. No Evictions

5. No Collections

6. Low Debt to Income Ratio

7. No Pets

8. Non-Smoker

9. Stable Job with 2+ years employment

