Amenities

dishwasher garage fireplace microwave range

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave range Property Amenities parking garage

VIEWS! It doesn't get better than this Sycamore Rocks beauty! Gorgeous updates throughout the home, close to schools and highway 18/15 freeway access. Searching for long term tenants who will love and take care of this home like it was their own! Newer swamp cooler and bathrooms. Don't wait to make this beauty yours!