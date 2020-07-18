All apartments in Roseville
708 Montblanc Place
708 Montblanc Place
708 Montblanc Place

708 Montblanc Place · (916) 238-1650
Location

708 Montblanc Place, Roseville, CA 95747
Blue Oaks

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,195

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2003 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
To check the status of applications for this property please visit: rentpros.com/appstatus

Like-new, SOLAR home in desirable Diamond Creek neighborhood! This home features 2,000+ square feet of well-planned space. Highly upgraded kitchen opens to dining area and large family room. Upstairs features a bonus loft area and a separate laundry room with a utility sink and storage. Down the hall, you find 3 bedrooms upstairs, including a huge master suite with a walk-in closet, dual sinks and separate tub and shower. This home features a 2 car garage and semi-private patio area for enjoying the outdoors.

Quick access to schools, shopping, food and entertainment!

Rent:$2195 + $55 water & sewer

Visit rentinfo365.com for the most accurate and up-to-date information including photos of each property and a video walkthrough if one is available.
 
Coronavirus Protocol: For the good of the public as well as RentPros staff, we will not be holding in-person viewing. In addition to property photos, we are working on video walkthroughs for each property.  We are waiving our normal requirement that applicants view a property prior to signing a lease agreement.
 
Sorry, the owner is not accepting pets at this property.

The property owner will require tenants to carry renters insurance.

Qualifications are as follows:

-Combined monthly documented and verifiable income must be at least three times the monthly rent amount. Two most recent paystubs are required for employees. If you are self-employed, your business income will be based on your income after expenses on your two most recent years of tax returns. Any other forms of income may require a benefit letter.

-Each applicant must have satisfactory rental history. Persons with past evictions or who owe funds to previous landlords will not be considered.

-Each applicant must have a satisfactory credit history with a credit score of 650 or higher, payments made as agreed and no items in collections.

Listing provided by RentPros Property Management DRE#01391164, RentPros Property Management practices Equal Housing Opportunity.

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 708 Montblanc Place have any available units?
708 Montblanc Place has a unit available for $2,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 708 Montblanc Place have?
Some of 708 Montblanc Place's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 708 Montblanc Place currently offering any rent specials?
708 Montblanc Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 708 Montblanc Place pet-friendly?
No, 708 Montblanc Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Roseville.
Does 708 Montblanc Place offer parking?
Yes, 708 Montblanc Place offers parking.
Does 708 Montblanc Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 708 Montblanc Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 708 Montblanc Place have a pool?
No, 708 Montblanc Place does not have a pool.
Does 708 Montblanc Place have accessible units?
No, 708 Montblanc Place does not have accessible units.
Does 708 Montblanc Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 708 Montblanc Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 708 Montblanc Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 708 Montblanc Place does not have units with air conditioning.

