708 Montblanc Place.

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

To check the status of applications for this property please visit: rentpros.com/appstatus



Like-new, SOLAR home in desirable Diamond Creek neighborhood! This home features 2,000+ square feet of well-planned space. Highly upgraded kitchen opens to dining area and large family room. Upstairs features a bonus loft area and a separate laundry room with a utility sink and storage. Down the hall, you find 3 bedrooms upstairs, including a huge master suite with a walk-in closet, dual sinks and separate tub and shower. This home features a 2 car garage and semi-private patio area for enjoying the outdoors.



Quick access to schools, shopping, food and entertainment!



Rent:$2195 + $55 water & sewer



Visit rentinfo365.com for the most accurate and up-to-date information including photos of each property and a video walkthrough if one is available.



Coronavirus Protocol: For the good of the public as well as RentPros staff, we will not be holding in-person viewing. In addition to property photos, we are working on video walkthroughs for each property. We are waiving our normal requirement that applicants view a property prior to signing a lease agreement.



Sorry, the owner is not accepting pets at this property.



The property owner will require tenants to carry renters insurance.



Qualifications are as follows:



-Combined monthly documented and verifiable income must be at least three times the monthly rent amount. Two most recent paystubs are required for employees. If you are self-employed, your business income will be based on your income after expenses on your two most recent years of tax returns. Any other forms of income may require a benefit letter.



-Each applicant must have satisfactory rental history. Persons with past evictions or who owe funds to previous landlords will not be considered.



-Each applicant must have a satisfactory credit history with a credit score of 650 or higher, payments made as agreed and no items in collections.



Listing provided by RentPros Property Management DRE#01391164, RentPros Property Management practices Equal Housing Opportunity.



Contact us to schedule a showing.