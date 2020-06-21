1675 Vernon St #14

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

Adorable Roseville Condo - This one is so cute you will fall in love with it immediately. Two bedrooms, one and one half baths. Approximately 1000 sq ft with a two car garage. Indoor laundry. Whole unit has been updated including gorgeous kitchen and baths. Indoor laundry. Tranquil patio with arbor. Community pool and spa. Tucked away off of Cirby in quiet location but still close to shopping and freeway access. Will not last. $1695 per month, owner pays water sewer and garbage. $1695 deposit. No pets no smoking.



Applications can be found on our website www.resultspm01.com and are processed first come, first served basis. For additional info on this home, please contact

Results Property Management, Tawney Nemechek: resultspm01@gmail.com

Minimum FICO score: 650, Minimum income of 2.5 times rent amount

NO evictions, NO exceptions. Renters insurance is required prior to tenancy.



No Pets Allowed



