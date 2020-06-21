All apartments in Roseville
Last updated June 11 2020 at 11:21 AM

1675 Vernon St #14

1675 Vernon St · No Longer Available
Location

1675 Vernon St, Roseville, CA 95678
Cresthaven

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Adorable Roseville Condo - This one is so cute you will fall in love with it immediately. Two bedrooms, one and one half baths. Approximately 1000 sq ft with a two car garage. Indoor laundry. Whole unit has been updated including gorgeous kitchen and baths. Indoor laundry. Tranquil patio with arbor. Community pool and spa. Tucked away off of Cirby in quiet location but still close to shopping and freeway access. Will not last. $1695 per month, owner pays water sewer and garbage. $1695 deposit. No pets no smoking.

Applications can be found on our website www.resultspm01.com and are processed first come, first served basis. For additional info on this home, please contact
Results Property Management, Tawney Nemechek: resultspm01@gmail.com
Minimum FICO score: 650, Minimum income of 2.5 times rent amount
NO evictions, NO exceptions. Renters insurance is required prior to tenancy.

Results Property Management is an Equal Opportunity Housing Provider.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5831545)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1675 Vernon St #14 have any available units?
1675 Vernon St #14 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Roseville, CA.
What amenities does 1675 Vernon St #14 have?
Some of 1675 Vernon St #14's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1675 Vernon St #14 currently offering any rent specials?
1675 Vernon St #14 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1675 Vernon St #14 pet-friendly?
No, 1675 Vernon St #14 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Roseville.
Does 1675 Vernon St #14 offer parking?
Yes, 1675 Vernon St #14 does offer parking.
Does 1675 Vernon St #14 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1675 Vernon St #14 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1675 Vernon St #14 have a pool?
Yes, 1675 Vernon St #14 has a pool.
Does 1675 Vernon St #14 have accessible units?
No, 1675 Vernon St #14 does not have accessible units.
Does 1675 Vernon St #14 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1675 Vernon St #14 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1675 Vernon St #14 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1675 Vernon St #14 does not have units with air conditioning.
