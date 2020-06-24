1353 Marseille Ln.

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bocce court gym parking pool 24hr maintenance garage

Available 08/01/20 Diamond Creek- 55+ Eskaton Village Home - Property Id: 312094



A 55+ Eskaton Village Community. Home features single story living w large open living room/dining room area, plantation shutters and blinds. Kitchen boasts all SS appliances and granite counter tops. Deep garage and spacious covered side porch. HOA amenities including 24 hour campus security, exterior landscape, roof maintenance and an available bistro. 24 hour emergency response system in the home. Assisted Living Facility also within the Community. Village Amenities: Pool, Gym, Exercise Classes, Movies in the Village Center, Monthly book club, Guest Speakers, Music, Bocce Ball, Putt-putt course, Rose garden, Croquet, Lawn Bowling, Outdoor Pavilion, Cook offs - all No Charge. At cost - Bistro, and Dining Room meals, Beauty Salon, Housekeeping.

Landlord pays HOA dues, sewer, garbage. Tenant responsible for water. Small pet with deposit allowed, no smoking. Northpoint charges a $149 documentation fee to tenants. Call Property Manager - Paula (916) 588-8167 for more details.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/312094

