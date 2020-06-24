All apartments in Roseville
1353 Marseille Ln.
Last updated July 4 2020 at 3:07 PM

1353 Marseille Ln

1353 Marseille Lane · (916) 588-8167
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1353 Marseille Lane, Roseville, CA 95747
Blue Oaks

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 2 baths, $2125 · Avail. Aug 1

$2,125

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1373 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bocce court
gym
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
garage
Available 08/01/20 Diamond Creek- 55+ Eskaton Village Home - Property Id: 312094

A 55+ Eskaton Village Community. Home features single story living w large open living room/dining room area, plantation shutters and blinds. Kitchen boasts all SS appliances and granite counter tops. Deep garage and spacious covered side porch. HOA amenities including 24 hour campus security, exterior landscape, roof maintenance and an available bistro. 24 hour emergency response system in the home. Assisted Living Facility also within the Community. Village Amenities: Pool, Gym, Exercise Classes, Movies in the Village Center, Monthly book club, Guest Speakers, Music, Bocce Ball, Putt-putt course, Rose garden, Croquet, Lawn Bowling, Outdoor Pavilion, Cook offs - all No Charge. At cost - Bistro, and Dining Room meals, Beauty Salon, Housekeeping.
Landlord pays HOA dues, sewer, garbage. Tenant responsible for water. Small pet with deposit allowed, no smoking. Northpoint charges a $149 documentation fee to tenants. Call Property Manager - Paula (916) 588-8167 for more details.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/312094
Property Id 312094

(RLNE5900844)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 1353 Marseille Ln have any available units?
1353 Marseille Ln has a unit available for $2,125 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1353 Marseille Ln have?
Some of 1353 Marseille Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1353 Marseille Ln currently offering any rent specials?
1353 Marseille Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1353 Marseille Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 1353 Marseille Ln is pet friendly.
Does 1353 Marseille Ln offer parking?
Yes, 1353 Marseille Ln offers parking.
Does 1353 Marseille Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1353 Marseille Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1353 Marseille Ln have a pool?
Yes, 1353 Marseille Ln has a pool.
Does 1353 Marseille Ln have accessible units?
No, 1353 Marseille Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 1353 Marseille Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1353 Marseille Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 1353 Marseille Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 1353 Marseille Ln does not have units with air conditioning.

