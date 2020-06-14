All apartments in Roseville
1324 Mallard Creek Drive

1324 Mallard Creek Drive · (916) 786-0649
Location

1324 Mallard Creek Drive, Roseville, CA 95747
Industrial Area West

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

5 Bedrooms

Unit 1324 Mallard Creek Drive · Avail. Jul 11

$3,100

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 2894 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
1324 Mallard Creek Drive Available 07/11/20 Woodllake Gated Village, 2894sqft, 5 Bedroom 3 Bathroom 3 Car Tandem Garage - Woodlake Village home owners association. This two story home is 2,894 feet with 5 bedrooms, 3 full baths, a formal living room, dining room, family room and upstairs bonus room. There is one full bath and bedroom located downstairs. Indoor laundry room with lots of cabinets and spacious counter top. The 3 Car Garage tandem on one side allowing for more storage. Center Island Kitchen with granite counter tops, plenty of cabinets for storage, deep sink, disposal, dishwasher, microwave, gas stove, dining nook, and tile floors. The home is equipped with central heat and air. The front and back yard are easily maintained, with the backyard featuring a covered patio perfect for entertaining.
* pets negotiable
* Tenant Pays Water Garbage & Sewer
* Tenant must carry Renter's Insurance
* Non Smoking
* HOA - Owner Responsible
* CC&R

Qualification Summary - 600 or higher credit score, gross income of three times the rent amount and two years of verifiable rental history. For complete application guidelines please visit www.actionproperties.net and hit the 'apply now' button on the property you are interested in to view guidelines. Smoking of any kind is prohibited at every property we manage. We require all tenants to carry renters insurance. Photos, descriptions and information on this website are deemed reliable, but not guaranteed.
*All properties may not come with refrigerator, washer, or dryer - Tenant must provide their own.
www.actionproperties.net
916 786 0649

(RLNE4012520)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1324 Mallard Creek Drive have any available units?
1324 Mallard Creek Drive has a unit available for $3,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1324 Mallard Creek Drive have?
Some of 1324 Mallard Creek Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1324 Mallard Creek Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1324 Mallard Creek Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1324 Mallard Creek Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1324 Mallard Creek Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Roseville.
Does 1324 Mallard Creek Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1324 Mallard Creek Drive does offer parking.
Does 1324 Mallard Creek Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1324 Mallard Creek Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1324 Mallard Creek Drive have a pool?
No, 1324 Mallard Creek Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1324 Mallard Creek Drive have accessible units?
No, 1324 Mallard Creek Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1324 Mallard Creek Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1324 Mallard Creek Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1324 Mallard Creek Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1324 Mallard Creek Drive has units with air conditioning.
