Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

1324 Mallard Creek Drive Available 07/11/20 Woodllake Gated Village, 2894sqft, 5 Bedroom 3 Bathroom 3 Car Tandem Garage - Woodlake Village home owners association. This two story home is 2,894 feet with 5 bedrooms, 3 full baths, a formal living room, dining room, family room and upstairs bonus room. There is one full bath and bedroom located downstairs. Indoor laundry room with lots of cabinets and spacious counter top. The 3 Car Garage tandem on one side allowing for more storage. Center Island Kitchen with granite counter tops, plenty of cabinets for storage, deep sink, disposal, dishwasher, microwave, gas stove, dining nook, and tile floors. The home is equipped with central heat and air. The front and back yard are easily maintained, with the backyard featuring a covered patio perfect for entertaining.

* pets negotiable

* Tenant Pays Water Garbage & Sewer

* Tenant must carry Renter's Insurance

* Non Smoking

* HOA - Owner Responsible

* CC&R



Qualification Summary - 600 or higher credit score, gross income of three times the rent amount and two years of verifiable rental history. Smoking of any kind is prohibited at every property we manage. We require all tenants to carry renters insurance.

*All properties may not come with refrigerator, washer, or dryer - Tenant must provide their own.

