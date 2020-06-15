109 Estates Drive

Amenities

recently renovated carpet

Very Cute and updated upstairs unit in Roseville! This unit features 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, 1 covered spot. Also has newer carpet & linoleum, custom paint throughout, new appliances, completely remodeled bathroom. Very close to shopping, restaurants and I-80.



Rent: $1167 + $45 toward water, sewer, garbage



Sorry, the owner is not accepting pets at this property.



The property owner will require tenants to carry renters insurance.



Qualifications are as follows:



-Combined monthly documented and verifiable income must be at least three times the monthly rent amount. Two most recent paystubs are required for employees. If you are self-employed, your business income will be based on your income after expenses on your two most recent years of tax returns. Any other forms of income may require a benefit letter.



-Each applicant must have satisfactory rental history. Persons with past evictions or who owe funds to previous landlords will not be considered.



-Each applicant must have a satisfactory credit history with a credit score of 650 or higher, payments made as agreed and no items in collections.



Contact us to schedule a showing.