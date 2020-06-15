All apartments in Roseville
Find more places like 109 Estates Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Roseville, CA
/
109 Estates Drive
Last updated April 22 2020 at 4:07 AM

109 Estates Drive

109 Estates Drive · (916) 238-1650
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Roseville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

109 Estates Drive, Roseville, CA 95678
Folsom Road

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$1,167

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Very Cute and updated upstairs unit in Roseville! This unit features 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, 1 covered spot. Also has newer carpet & linoleum, custom paint throughout, new appliances, completely remodeled bathroom. Very close to shopping, restaurants and I-80.

Rent: $1167 + $45 toward water, sewer, garbage

Visit rentinfo365.com for the most accurate and up-to-date information and to schedule a showing or be added to a wait-list so you are notified when a showing is set.

Sorry, the owner is not accepting pets at this property.

The property owner will require tenants to carry renters insurance.

Qualifications are as follows:

-Combined monthly documented and verifiable income must be at least three times the monthly rent amount. Two most recent paystubs are required for employees. If you are self-employed, your business income will be based on your income after expenses on your two most recent years of tax returns. Any other forms of income may require a benefit letter.

-Each applicant must have satisfactory rental history. Persons with past evictions or who owe funds to previous landlords will not be considered.

-Each applicant must have a satisfactory credit history with a credit score of 650 or higher, payments made as agreed and no items in collections.

To check the status of applications for this property please visit: rentpros.com/appstatus

Listing provided by RentPros Property Management DRE#01391164, RentPros Property Management practices Equal Housing Opportunity.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 109 Estates Drive have any available units?
109 Estates Drive has a unit available for $1,167 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 109 Estates Drive currently offering any rent specials?
109 Estates Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 109 Estates Drive pet-friendly?
No, 109 Estates Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Roseville.
Does 109 Estates Drive offer parking?
No, 109 Estates Drive does not offer parking.
Does 109 Estates Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 109 Estates Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 109 Estates Drive have a pool?
No, 109 Estates Drive does not have a pool.
Does 109 Estates Drive have accessible units?
No, 109 Estates Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 109 Estates Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 109 Estates Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 109 Estates Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 109 Estates Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 109 Estates Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Villages of the Galleria
701 Gibson Dr
Roseville, CA 95678
Pinnacle at Galleria Luxury Apartments
1100 Roseville Pkwy
Roseville, CA 95678
Bridges At Woodcreek Oaks
7950 Foothills Blvd
Roseville, CA 95747
Harvest at Fiddyment Ranch
1900 Blue Oaks Boulevard
Roseville, CA 95747
Allegria at Roseville
5 Marcia Way
Roseville, CA 95747
Carmel at Woodcreek West
1890 Junction Blvd
Roseville, CA 95747
Coventry Park
751 Central Park Dr
Roseville, CA 95678
Rosemeade Apartment Homes
1451 Rocky Ridge Dr
Roseville, CA 95661

Similar Pages

Roseville 1 BedroomsRoseville 2 Bedrooms
Roseville Apartments with GymRoseville Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Roseville Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sacramento, CAFairfield, CAElk Grove, CACitrus Heights, CAVacaville, CAArden-Arcade, CARocklin, CA
Folsom, CADavis, CAStockton, CARancho Cordova, CACarmichael, CAAntelope, CAWest Sacramento, CA
El Dorado Hills, CAFair Oaks, CAOrangevale, CASuisun City, CARosemont, CACameron Park, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

HardingKaseberg Kingswood
Cirby SideJohnson Ranch
Highland Park

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-SacramentoUniversity of the Pacific
Sacramento City CollegeSierra College
Solano Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity