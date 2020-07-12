/
189 Apartments for rent in Sunset Whitney, Rocklin, CA
Granite Oaks Apartments
3300 Parkside Dr, Rocklin, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,640
836 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Granite Oaks Apartments wants to continue offering the same level of customer service, however due to the impact of COVID-19, we will be adjusting how apartment tours are conducted.
The Terraces at Stanford Ranch
3339 Marlee Way, Rocklin, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,249
1469 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Townhome community in a quiet neighborhood near Hwys 65 and 80 and Folsom Lake. Air-conditioned units with garden tubs, hardwood flooring and full kitchen appliances.
The Vue at Rocklin Ridge
5902 Springview Dr, Rocklin, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,735
840 sqft
The Vue at Rocklin Ridge, More than just an apartment... A community! The Vue at Rocklin Ridge apartments you can enjoy the peace of the country with all the pleasures of the city.
3346 Meadow Way
3346 Meadow Way, Rocklin, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
1200 sqft
2 Bed 2 Bath Duplex in Rocklin - 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 1 car garage duplex in Rocklin available for rent July 3, 2020. This 2 bedroom duplex has all new vinyl tile flooring, fresh paint, and recently remodeled bathrooms.
3026 Twin Creeks Lane
3026 Twin Creeks Lane, Rocklin, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1319 sqft
3026 Twin Creeks Lane Available 08/14/20 - (RLNE2551954)
5486 Butano Way
5486 Butano Way, Rocklin, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,095
1288 sqft
5486 Butano Way Available 06/11/20 - Owner is willing to work with pets on a case by case basis, depending on the strength of your application, but is not willing to work with tenants who have aquariums or reptiles. (RLNE4799290)
2425 SAGUARO WAY
2425 Saguaro Way, Rocklin, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1700 sqft
2425 SAGUARO WAY Available 07/18/20 SINGLE STORY HOME IN ROCKLIN NEAR ANTELOPE CREEK ELEMETARY SCHOOL! - ***COMING SOON*** Single story home in Rocklin!! This home offers 3 bedrooms, with formal dining/living room combo, family room with wood
3330 Meadow Way
3330 Meadow Way, Rocklin, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
925 sqft
3330 Meadow Way Available 07/30/20 - (RLNE1829858)
Coventry Park
751 Central Park Dr, Roseville, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,840
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,990
1115 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,530
1478 sqft
Community offers clubhouse, cyber internet cafe and outdoor recreation area. Homes have large floorplans, ceiling fans and fireplace. Located steps from shopping and dining options.
Pinnacle at Galleria Luxury Apartments
1100 Roseville Pkwy, Roseville, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,575
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,852
1114 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,338
1256 sqft
This beautiful community offers a fitness center, pool, playground and media center. Apartments feature hardwood flooring, walk-in closets, balconies and in-unit laundry. It's also only moments from Ridge at Creekside and Central Park.
Terraces at Highland Reserve
700 Gibson Dr, Roseville, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,595
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,740
1170 sqft
A beautiful location that's recently renovated with granite countertops, lots of storage and hardwood floors. Lots of amenities, including a fire pit, pool, lobby and grill area. Units come fully furnished. Garages available.
Pearl Creek Apartments
1298 Antelope Creek Dr, Roseville, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,835
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,120
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
1363 sqft
This well-kept community offers several floor plans and is pet-friendly. On-site saltwater pool, fire pit, and game room. Near a walking and biking trail. Upscale apartments feature energy efficient appliances and ample storage.
The Preserve at Creekside
1299 Antelope Creek Dr, Roseville, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,605
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,925
1067 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly complex with round-the-clock maintenance. Credit cards and e-payments accepted. Playground and pool available. Apartments have hardwood floors, walk-in closets, and washers and dryers. Minutes to Creekside Town Center and Westfield Galleria. Next to I-80.
Hidden Grove
5415 South Grove Street, Rocklin, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,439
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,469
900 sqft
Convenient to Quarry Park and Sunset Plaza, this beautiful community offers residents a pool, spa, playground and 24-hour fitness center. Apartment amenities include fireplaces, vaulted ceilings and walk-in closets.
The Winsted
101 Coppervale Cir, Rocklin, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,739
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,009
1046 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,169
1247 sqft
East of Sacramento, before the rolling hills rise to meet the majestic Sierra, lies the beautiful master-planned community of The Winsted at Sunset West. Each individual apartment home offers residents features normally found only in custom homes.
501 GIBSON DRIVE #2114
501 Gibson Dr, Roseville, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
1016 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
501 GIBSON DRIVE #2114 Available 07/15/20 NICE 2 BEDROOM & 2 BATHROOM CONDO NEAR THE GALLERIA MALL!! - ****COMING SOON**** NICE GATED CONDO DOWNSTAIRS UNIT WITH ACCESS TO POOL, SPA, & GYM!! 2 bedrooms, 2 bath, with laminate hard wood flooring, open
2150 Collet Quarry Drive
2150 Collet Quarry Drive, Rocklin, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,795
2184 sqft
- Owner is willing to work with animals on a case by case basis, but is not willing to work with cats. No Cats Allowed (RLNE5906517)
6005 Woodside Drive
6005 Woodside Drive, Rocklin, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1080 sqft
6005 Woodside Drive Available 07/24/20 2 bed, 1.5 bath, 2 car garage, duplex in Rocklin - Nice 2 bedroom 1.5 bathroom, 2 car garage duplex with a large backyard in Rocklin.
7229 Roycroft Dr
7229 Roycroft Drive, Roseville, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,395
2031 sqft
7229 Roycroft Dr Available 07/19/20 - (RLNE3214303)
3708 CONE COURT
3708 Cone Court, Rocklin, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
1588 sqft
3708 CONE COURT Available 05/15/20 SINGLE STORY IN ROCKLIN WITH POOL! POOL SERVICE INCLUDED! - NICE SINGLE STORY ROCKLIN HOME WITH POOL! This home offers tile entry way, laminate flooring through out home, family room with wood burning fireplace,
20 Cayucos Ct.
20 Cayucos Court, Roseville, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1546 sqft
20 Cayucos Ct.
4335 Lakebreeze Drive
4335 Lakebreeze Drive, Rocklin, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
2330 sqft
Wonderful Rocklin 3bd/3ba Home with 3 Car Garage - This Wonderful 3 bedroom 3 bathroom home is located in Rocklin near Pacific Street & Americana Way. Close to schools, parks, shopping, freeway access, minutes from the Roseville Galleria.
2800 Shelton Street
2800 Shelton Street, Rocklin, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,375
1817 sqft
2800 Shelton Street Available 08/01/20 Rocklin four bedroom - Wonderfully maintained single story home, 1817 square feet features four bedrooms, two full bathrooms with double sinks, formal living and dining room, family room with fireplace which is
2260 Vail Ct
2260 Vail Court, Rocklin, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,695
2452 sqft
2260 Vail Ct Available 08/01/20 Super Sharp Rocklin Home - 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, and 2 car garage. Approximately 2452 sq. ft. at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac. Owner pays gardener. Beautiful backyard with several fruit trees.
