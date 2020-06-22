Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage bathtub range

Unit Amenities bathtub in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

6513 Powder Ridge Drive Available 08/01/20 Gorgeous Rocklin Home! - **DO NOT DISTURB CURRENT OCCUPANTS**

Beautiful three bedroom home with two car garage! Walking distance to Rock Creek Elementary, trails, parks, and much more. Beautiful back yard with patio and raised planter beds perfect for entertaining or a morning cup of coffee! Separate living and dining room, kitchen with Island and gas stove. Master bedroom with bathroom that has separate soaking tub and standing shower.



Tenant to Provide own refrigerator, washer, and dryer.

Tenant to pay all utilities.

Pets negotiable with increased security deposit depending on breed, size and qualifications.

Owner to provide front yard gardener, low maintenance backyard by tenant.

No Smoking!



Qualifications include clean credit (No collections, late payments, bankruptcies, or charged off account, etc. preferred), clean rental history (No evictions, on time rental payments, etc.), and combined income of equal or great than three times the monthly rent. Applications can be found on our website www.gbrrealestate.com, will need to be brought to our office or to a showing with the application fee of $25.00 per adult, Copies of each applicants ID and Proof of income for each applicant (at least one month of paystubs preferred). Any intended occupant with the age of 18 or over must apply and be named on the lease. Any further questions, please contact our office at (916)988-4663 Applications can be found on our website at www.gbrrealestate.com, showings by appointment only!



All terms subject to change. Applications can be found on our website www.gbrrealestate.com

BRE# 00857690

Please drive by the unit first, then call our office to schedule a showing! (916)988-4663.



(RLNE5851872)