Last updated June 20 2020 at 10:09 AM

6513 Powder Ridge Drive

6513 Powder Ridge Drive · (916) 988-4663
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6513 Powder Ridge Drive, Rocklin, CA 95765
Sunset West

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 6513 Powder Ridge Drive · Avail. Aug 1

$2,250

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1650 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
bathtub
range
Unit Amenities
bathtub
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
6513 Powder Ridge Drive Available 08/01/20 Gorgeous Rocklin Home! - **DO NOT DISTURB CURRENT OCCUPANTS**
Beautiful three bedroom home with two car garage! Walking distance to Rock Creek Elementary, trails, parks, and much more. Beautiful back yard with patio and raised planter beds perfect for entertaining or a morning cup of coffee! Separate living and dining room, kitchen with Island and gas stove. Master bedroom with bathroom that has separate soaking tub and standing shower.

Tenant to Provide own refrigerator, washer, and dryer.
Tenant to pay all utilities.
Pets negotiable with increased security deposit depending on breed, size and qualifications.
Owner to provide front yard gardener, low maintenance backyard by tenant.
No Smoking!

Qualifications include clean credit (No collections, late payments, bankruptcies, or charged off account, etc. preferred), clean rental history (No evictions, on time rental payments, etc.), and combined income of equal or great than three times the monthly rent. Applications can be found on our website www.gbrrealestate.com, will need to be brought to our office or to a showing with the application fee of $25.00 per adult, Copies of each applicants ID and Proof of income for each applicant (at least one month of paystubs preferred). Any intended occupant with the age of 18 or over must apply and be named on the lease. Any further questions, please contact our office at (916)988-4663 Applications can be found on our website at www.gbrrealestate.com, showings by appointment only!

All terms subject to change. Applications can be found on our website www.gbrrealestate.com
BRE# 00857690
Please drive by the unit first, then call our office to schedule a showing! (916)988-4663.

(RLNE5851872)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6513 Powder Ridge Drive have any available units?
6513 Powder Ridge Drive has a unit available for $2,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6513 Powder Ridge Drive have?
Some of 6513 Powder Ridge Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6513 Powder Ridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6513 Powder Ridge Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6513 Powder Ridge Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 6513 Powder Ridge Drive is pet friendly.
Does 6513 Powder Ridge Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6513 Powder Ridge Drive does offer parking.
Does 6513 Powder Ridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6513 Powder Ridge Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6513 Powder Ridge Drive have a pool?
No, 6513 Powder Ridge Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6513 Powder Ridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 6513 Powder Ridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6513 Powder Ridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6513 Powder Ridge Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6513 Powder Ridge Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 6513 Powder Ridge Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
