965 Upland Road Available 08/01/20 A Spectacular Home set in Emerald Hills with a Large Level Yard - A spectacular home set in Emerald Hills on a large level lot with 4 bedrooms and 3 full baths. This rental home features an open contemporary floor plan with a chefs kitchen that is open to the great room and dining area. There is a pair of French Doors that take you out to the deck and very private back yard that is perfect for family and social functions.



KEY FEATURES:

Bedrooms: 4 Bed /Bathrooms: 3 Bath

Detached Two Car Garage with a Circular Drive that will accommodate many cars

Laundry Area with Sink and Room for Ironing Board

Central Air Conditioning



Main Floor:

- Main Entrance opens Directly to Great Room with Open Floor Plan

- Chef's Kitchen with a Peninsula Island for Breakfast Bar Seating

- Great Room has a Decorative Fireplace and Built-in Cabinets.

-Two Large Bedrooms with Ample Closet Storage

- Large Hall Bathroom



Lower floor:

- Master Bedroom Suite with French Doors that lead to Covered Patio

- Bedroom that could be a great office/library with attached room for a

wine cellar



Minimum one year lease term (long term renters welcome), Owner pays gardener service, Tenants pay all utilities

One month rent security deposit, Renters Liability Insurance Required. Rent: $5,500/month. Please Call/Text Leslie Haas, Cambridge Property Management, Inc. 650-245-8005 or email for showing appointment CambridgeLeslie@gmail ,

The in person showing will be Aug. 1st.



No Pets Allowed



