Amenities
965 Upland Road Available 08/01/20 A Spectacular Home set in Emerald Hills with a Large Level Yard - A spectacular home set in Emerald Hills on a large level lot with 4 bedrooms and 3 full baths. This rental home features an open contemporary floor plan with a chefs kitchen that is open to the great room and dining area. There is a pair of French Doors that take you out to the deck and very private back yard that is perfect for family and social functions.
KEY FEATURES:
Bedrooms: 4 Bed /Bathrooms: 3 Bath
Detached Two Car Garage with a Circular Drive that will accommodate many cars
Laundry Area with Sink and Room for Ironing Board
Central Air Conditioning
Main Floor:
- Main Entrance opens Directly to Great Room with Open Floor Plan
- Chef's Kitchen with a Peninsula Island for Breakfast Bar Seating
- Great Room has a Decorative Fireplace and Built-in Cabinets.
-Two Large Bedrooms with Ample Closet Storage
- Large Hall Bathroom
Lower floor:
- Master Bedroom Suite with French Doors that lead to Covered Patio
- Bedroom that could be a great office/library with attached room for a
wine cellar
Minimum one year lease term (long term renters welcome), Owner pays gardener service, Tenants pay all utilities
One month rent security deposit, Renters Liability Insurance Required. Rent: $5,500/month. Please Call/Text Leslie Haas, Cambridge Property Management, Inc. 650-245-8005 or email for showing appointment CambridgeLeslie@gmail ,
The in person showing will be Aug. 1st.
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4345509)