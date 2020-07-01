All apartments in Redwood City
965 Upland Road
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:35 PM

965 Upland Road

965 Upland Road · (650) 245-8005
Location

965 Upland Road, Redwood City, CA 94062
Oak Knoll-Edgewood Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 965 Upland Road · Avail. Aug 1

$5,500

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2300 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
965 Upland Road Available 08/01/20 A Spectacular Home set in Emerald Hills with a Large Level Yard - A spectacular home set in Emerald Hills on a large level lot with 4 bedrooms and 3 full baths. This rental home features an open contemporary floor plan with a chefs kitchen that is open to the great room and dining area. There is a pair of French Doors that take you out to the deck and very private back yard that is perfect for family and social functions.

KEY FEATURES:
Bedrooms: 4 Bed /Bathrooms: 3 Bath
Detached Two Car Garage with a Circular Drive that will accommodate many cars
Laundry Area with Sink and Room for Ironing Board
Central Air Conditioning

Main Floor:
- Main Entrance opens Directly to Great Room with Open Floor Plan
- Chef's Kitchen with a Peninsula Island for Breakfast Bar Seating
- Great Room has a Decorative Fireplace and Built-in Cabinets.
-Two Large Bedrooms with Ample Closet Storage
- Large Hall Bathroom

Lower floor:
- Master Bedroom Suite with French Doors that lead to Covered Patio
- Bedroom that could be a great office/library with attached room for a
wine cellar

Minimum one year lease term (long term renters welcome), Owner pays gardener service, Tenants pay all utilities
One month rent security deposit, Renters Liability Insurance Required. Rent: $5,500/month. Please Call/Text Leslie Haas, Cambridge Property Management, Inc. 650-245-8005 or email for showing appointment CambridgeLeslie@gmail ,
The in person showing will be Aug. 1st.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4345509)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 965 Upland Road have any available units?
965 Upland Road has a unit available for $5,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Redwood City, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Redwood City Rent Report.
What amenities does 965 Upland Road have?
Some of 965 Upland Road's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 965 Upland Road currently offering any rent specials?
965 Upland Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 965 Upland Road pet-friendly?
No, 965 Upland Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Redwood City.
Does 965 Upland Road offer parking?
Yes, 965 Upland Road offers parking.
Does 965 Upland Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 965 Upland Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 965 Upland Road have a pool?
No, 965 Upland Road does not have a pool.
Does 965 Upland Road have accessible units?
No, 965 Upland Road does not have accessible units.
Does 965 Upland Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 965 Upland Road does not have units with dishwashers.
