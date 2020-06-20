All apartments in Redwood City
Find more places like 611 Manzanita Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Last updated June 10 2020 at 5:50 PM

611 Manzanita Street

611 Manzanita Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location

611 Manzanita Street, Redwood City, CA 94063
Redwood Village

Amenities

parking
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
This 1Bedroom 1Bath home has a designated covered parking and a storage unit. There is common area space shared between tenants. Nearby schools include Central Community School, Central Community High School and Hoover Elementary School. The closest grocery stores are Mercado Tizapan, La Estrellita and Sigona's Farmers Market. Nearby coffee shops include 7-Eleven, Starbucks and Alana's Cafe. Nearby restaurants include Burger King, AMPM and Taqueria Y Carniceria Apatzingan. Near Hoover Park, Jardin de Ninos Park and Linden Park.

Term:
Available now.
Rent $2,295.
Security Deposit $2,800.

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 611 Manzanita Street have any available units?
611 Manzanita Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redwood City, CA.
How much is rent in Redwood City, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Redwood City Rent Report.
Is 611 Manzanita Street currently offering any rent specials?
611 Manzanita Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 611 Manzanita Street pet-friendly?
No, 611 Manzanita Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Redwood City.
Does 611 Manzanita Street offer parking?
Yes, 611 Manzanita Street does offer parking.
Does 611 Manzanita Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 611 Manzanita Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 611 Manzanita Street have a pool?
No, 611 Manzanita Street does not have a pool.
Does 611 Manzanita Street have accessible units?
No, 611 Manzanita Street does not have accessible units.
Does 611 Manzanita Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 611 Manzanita Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 611 Manzanita Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 611 Manzanita Street does not have units with air conditioning.
