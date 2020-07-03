2762 Ohio Ave

Amenities

Available 10/01/20 Newly Renovated 3 Bedroom/1Bath House for Rent - Property Id: 98757



Newly renovated 3 bedroom/1 bath house for rent in Redwood City on the border of Woodside.



3 minute drive to the 280 & 10 minute drive to Stanford.



House is 1,500 sq ft, lots of natural light, & has a large connected two car garage with an automatic door.



House has been fully renovated with new hardwood floors, an open floor plan, gorgeous new kitchen, new light fixtures/windows/doors/roof, & a beautiful new driveway.



Kitchen has granite counter tops, large island for entertaining, state-of-the-art stainless steel appliances, and a dishwasher.



Bathroom has stunning tile work, large rain shower head, & gorgeous glass swinging door to tub.



High end washer & dryer located in the garage.



Front & backyard are fully landscaped. Garden has irrigation system. Backyard has large lawn, fully enclosed wood fence, & patio for entertaining.



Utilities not included. No pets. No smoking.

4850 per month. 2 month deposit. 1 year contract.



Available Immediately

No Pets Allowed



