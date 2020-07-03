All apartments in Redwood City
2762 Ohio Ave
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:11 PM

2762 Ohio Ave

2762 Ohio Avenue · (650) 703-2828
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2762 Ohio Avenue, Redwood City, CA 94061
Woodside Plaza

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 1 bath, $4850 · Avail. Oct 1

$4,850

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1500 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Available 10/01/20 Newly Renovated 3 Bedroom/1Bath House for Rent - Property Id: 98757

Newly renovated 3 bedroom/1 bath house for rent in Redwood City on the border of Woodside.

3 minute drive to the 280 & 10 minute drive to Stanford.

House is 1,500 sq ft, lots of natural light, & has a large connected two car garage with an automatic door.

House has been fully renovated with new hardwood floors, an open floor plan, gorgeous new kitchen, new light fixtures/windows/doors/roof, & a beautiful new driveway.

Kitchen has granite counter tops, large island for entertaining, state-of-the-art stainless steel appliances, and a dishwasher.

Bathroom has stunning tile work, large rain shower head, & gorgeous glass swinging door to tub.

High end washer & dryer located in the garage.

Front & backyard are fully landscaped. Garden has irrigation system. Backyard has large lawn, fully enclosed wood fence, & patio for entertaining.

Utilities not included. No pets. No smoking.
4850 per month. 2 month deposit. 1 year contract.

Available Immediately
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/98757
Property Id 98757

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5904117)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2762 Ohio Ave have any available units?
2762 Ohio Ave has a unit available for $4,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Redwood City, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Redwood City Rent Report.
What amenities does 2762 Ohio Ave have?
Some of 2762 Ohio Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2762 Ohio Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2762 Ohio Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2762 Ohio Ave pet-friendly?
No, 2762 Ohio Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Redwood City.
Does 2762 Ohio Ave offer parking?
Yes, 2762 Ohio Ave offers parking.
Does 2762 Ohio Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2762 Ohio Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2762 Ohio Ave have a pool?
No, 2762 Ohio Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2762 Ohio Ave have accessible units?
No, 2762 Ohio Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2762 Ohio Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2762 Ohio Ave has units with dishwashers.
