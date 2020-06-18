Amenities

1364 Hudson Street Available 06/25/20 Mediterranean Style, Hdwd Flrs, Pkg, W/D In Unit| Elite Leasing - Contact us for a Video Walkthrough of the Property.



PROPERTY SUMMARY:

Rent: $3,950/mo.

Security Deposit: 1.5 x Rent

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 2

Parking: 2 car pkg for $125/mo. (one covered, one uncovered)

Amenities: Private patio and shared yard

Pets: Not Allowed

Available Date: Available Date: Late June, early July

Lease Term: 1 year

Utilities Included: None

Property Type: Unfurnished

Floors: Hardwood

Laundry: In unit

Application Fee: $40 per person

Renters Insurance Required



CONTACT INFORMATION:

Elite Leasing: BrownPatki@vanguardsf.com

Agent Brian Brown (BRE #01461194), Vanguard Properties

Agent: Mahesh Patki (BRE#01948053), Vanguard Properties



PROPERTY DESCRIPTION:



This Mediterranean style duplex is perfectly located in Prime Redwood City has the following features:

- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms (approx 1500sf)

- Renovated kitchen with gas cooking and stainless steel appliances (including dishwasher)

- Formal dining room

- Wood flooring throughout (non-carpet flooring)

- In unit front loading large capacity washer and dryer

- Private patio off master bedroom

- Well maintained fenced yard/garden area

- Large sized master bedroom with abundant closet space

- Two spacious guestrooms

- Walk to nearby parks (across the street from Palm Park), shops and restaurants along Woodside Drive or easy access to downtown

- Perfectly situated between highway 101 and 280, easy freeway access



*Note: Furniture shown is for staging purposes only. Unit will be delivered unfurnished*



*Any square footage numbers listed have been provided by Owner and are approximate*



(RLNE5849212)