1364 Hudson Street Available 06/25/20 Mediterranean Style, Hdwd Flrs, Pkg, W/D In Unit| Elite Leasing - Contact us for a Video Walkthrough of the Property.
PROPERTY SUMMARY:
Rent: $3,950/mo.
Security Deposit: 1.5 x Rent
Bedrooms: 3
Bathrooms: 2
Parking: 2 car pkg for $125/mo. (one covered, one uncovered)
Amenities: Private patio and shared yard
Pets: Not Allowed
Available Date: Late June, early July
Lease Term: 1 year
Utilities Included: None
Property Type: Unfurnished
Floors: Hardwood
Laundry: In unit
Application Fee: $40 per person
Renters Insurance Required
CONTACT INFORMATION:
Elite Leasing: BrownPatki@vanguardsf.com
Agent Brian Brown (BRE #01461194), Vanguard Properties
Agent: Mahesh Patki (BRE#01948053), Vanguard Properties
PROPERTY DESCRIPTION:
This Mediterranean style duplex is perfectly located in Prime Redwood City has the following features:
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms (approx 1500sf)
- Renovated kitchen with gas cooking and stainless steel appliances (including dishwasher)
- Formal dining room
- Wood flooring throughout (non-carpet flooring)
- In unit front loading large capacity washer and dryer
- Private patio off master bedroom
- Well maintained fenced yard/garden area
- Large sized master bedroom with abundant closet space
- Two spacious guestrooms
- Walk to nearby parks (across the street from Palm Park), shops and restaurants along Woodside Drive or easy access to downtown
- Perfectly situated between highway 101 and 280, easy freeway access
*Note: Furniture shown is for staging purposes only. Unit will be delivered unfurnished*
*Any square footage numbers listed have been provided by Owner and are approximate*
No Pets Allowed
