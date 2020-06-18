All apartments in Redwood City
1364 Hudson Street

1364 Hudson Street · (415) 756-4505
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1364 Hudson Street, Redwood City, CA 94061
Palm Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1364 Hudson Street · Avail. Jun 25

$3,950

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
1364 Hudson Street Available 06/25/20 Mediterranean Style, Hdwd Flrs, Pkg, W/D In Unit| Elite Leasing - Contact us for a Video Walkthrough of the Property.

PROPERTY SUMMARY:
Rent: $3,950/mo.
Security Deposit: 1.5 x Rent
Bedrooms: 3
Bathrooms: 2
Parking: 2 car pkg for $125/mo. (one covered, one uncovered)
Amenities: Private patio and shared yard
Pets: Not Allowed
Available Date: Available Date: Late June, early July
Lease Term: 1 year
Utilities Included: None
Property Type: Unfurnished
Floors: Hardwood
Laundry: In unit
Application Fee: $40 per person
Renters Insurance Required

CONTACT INFORMATION:
Elite Leasing: BrownPatki@vanguardsf.com
Agent Brian Brown (BRE #01461194), Vanguard Properties
Agent: Mahesh Patki (BRE#01948053), Vanguard Properties

PROPERTY DESCRIPTION:

This Mediterranean style duplex is perfectly located in Prime Redwood City has the following features:
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms (approx 1500sf)
- Renovated kitchen with gas cooking and stainless steel appliances (including dishwasher)
- Formal dining room
- Wood flooring throughout (non-carpet flooring)
- In unit front loading large capacity washer and dryer
- Private patio off master bedroom
- Well maintained fenced yard/garden area
- Large sized master bedroom with abundant closet space
- Two spacious guestrooms
- Walk to nearby parks (across the street from Palm Park), shops and restaurants along Woodside Drive or easy access to downtown
- Perfectly situated between highway 101 and 280, easy freeway access

*Note: Furniture shown is for staging purposes only. Unit will be delivered unfurnished*

*Any square footage numbers listed have been provided by Owner and are approximate*

View our other available rentals at: http://www.brownpatki.com/available-rentals/

Need help finding a rental property? Read about our Relocation Services at http://www.brownpatki.com/relocation/

Keywords: 3D Tour, 3D Tours, 3D Walkthrough, Virtual Tour, Virtual Tours, Virtual-tour, 360 Tour, walk-around, inspection, quick tour, quick-tour

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5849212)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

