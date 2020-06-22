All apartments in Redondo Beach
Redondo Beach, CA
806 Esplanade 5
806 Esplanade 5

806 Esplanade · (310) 560-2113
Location

806 Esplanade, Redondo Beach, CA 90277
South Redondo Beach

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 5 · Avail. now

$2,995

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 925 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Spacious 2 bedroom across from the Beach - Property Id: 299891

Beautiful remodeled 2bed/1Bath with spectacular view of the ocean and just steps away from the beach! Our property is also conveniently located near Redondo Beach Pier, restaurants, nightlife and entertainment, schools, Trader Joe's and much more. We are also minutes away from Rancho Palos Verdes, Hermosa Beach, and Manhattan Beach.

*Move-in special* 1 month FREE or divide by 12 and it brings down rent to $2,746 for 12 mons.

Our unit features...
-Vinyl wood style plank flooring throughout with carpet in the bedrooms.
-Comes with stove, refrigerator & microwave
-Upgraded bathroom with new beautiful bathtub tile
-New blinds
-New closet doors
-Garage parking
-Desk/computer area
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/299891
Property Id 299891

(RLNE5853933)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 806 Esplanade 5 have any available units?
806 Esplanade 5 has a unit available for $2,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 806 Esplanade 5 have?
Some of 806 Esplanade 5's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 806 Esplanade 5 currently offering any rent specials?
806 Esplanade 5 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 806 Esplanade 5 pet-friendly?
Yes, 806 Esplanade 5 is pet friendly.
Does 806 Esplanade 5 offer parking?
Yes, 806 Esplanade 5 does offer parking.
Does 806 Esplanade 5 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 806 Esplanade 5 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 806 Esplanade 5 have a pool?
No, 806 Esplanade 5 does not have a pool.
Does 806 Esplanade 5 have accessible units?
No, 806 Esplanade 5 does not have accessible units.
Does 806 Esplanade 5 have units with dishwashers?
No, 806 Esplanade 5 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 806 Esplanade 5 have units with air conditioning?
No, 806 Esplanade 5 does not have units with air conditioning.
