806 Esplanade 5

Spacious 2 bedroom across from the Beach - Property Id: 299891



Beautiful remodeled 2bed/1Bath with spectacular view of the ocean and just steps away from the beach! Our property is also conveniently located near Redondo Beach Pier, restaurants, nightlife and entertainment, schools, Trader Joe's and much more. We are also minutes away from Rancho Palos Verdes, Hermosa Beach, and Manhattan Beach.



*Move-in special* 1 month FREE or divide by 12 and it brings down rent to $2,746 for 12 mons.



Our unit features...

-Vinyl wood style plank flooring throughout with carpet in the bedrooms.

-Comes with stove, refrigerator & microwave

-Upgraded bathroom with new beautiful bathtub tile

-New blinds

-New closet doors

-Garage parking

-Desk/computer area

