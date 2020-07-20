All apartments in Redondo Beach
Find more places like 721 Esplanade.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Redondo Beach, CA
/
721 Esplanade
Last updated September 11 2019 at 3:24 AM

721 Esplanade

721 Esplanade · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Redondo Beach
See all
South Redondo Beach
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

721 Esplanade, Redondo Beach, CA 90277
South Redondo Beach

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
garage
N THE BEACH l Perfect white water view overlooking Knob Hill beach. If this isn't paradise, what is? You can lounge on the couch in living room and watch the surf. There are new top of line Fleetwood Sliding doors that open to large balcony to enjoy morning coffee or evening sunsets while viewing the PV to Malibu coastline view. Master bedroom ( 13.5 x 14.S ) easily handles king size furniture. There are bamboo floors in the living areas and carpet in master bedroom. Bath is upgraded with double sinks and extra storage and closets. Also, there are 2 separate parking spaces+ storage cabinet in the subterranean garage. Security building with direct access to beach.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 721 Esplanade have any available units?
721 Esplanade doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redondo Beach, CA.
What amenities does 721 Esplanade have?
Some of 721 Esplanade's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 721 Esplanade currently offering any rent specials?
721 Esplanade is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 721 Esplanade pet-friendly?
No, 721 Esplanade is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Redondo Beach.
Does 721 Esplanade offer parking?
Yes, 721 Esplanade offers parking.
Does 721 Esplanade have units with washers and dryers?
No, 721 Esplanade does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 721 Esplanade have a pool?
No, 721 Esplanade does not have a pool.
Does 721 Esplanade have accessible units?
No, 721 Esplanade does not have accessible units.
Does 721 Esplanade have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 721 Esplanade has units with dishwashers.
Does 721 Esplanade have units with air conditioning?
No, 721 Esplanade does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Rockefeller Lane
2003 Rockefeller Lane
Redondo Beach, CA 90278
Sea Air
2020 Artesia Boulevard
Redondo Beach, CA 90278
Ocean Club
300 The Village Dr
Redondo Beach, CA 90277
Riviera Vista Apartments
1000 S Catalina Ave
Redondo Beach, CA 90277
Elements 616 Coastal Apts
616 Esplanade
Redondo Beach, CA 90277

Similar Pages

Redondo Beach 1 Bedroom ApartmentsRedondo Beach 2 Bedroom Apartments
Redondo Beach Apartments with Hardwood FloorsRedondo Beach Apartments with Parking
Redondo Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CASanta Monica, CAAlhambra, CAWest Hollywood, CALa Habra, CAPlacentia, CA
Buena Park, CABrea, CACulver City, CAFountain Valley, CAInglewood, CANorwalk, CAGlendora, CAPico Rivera, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South Redondo Beach
North Redondo Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles