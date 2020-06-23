650 The Village, Unit #202 - Ocean Breezes

Amenities

REDONDO FURNISHED STUDIO WITH OCEAN VIEW! - You will love this bright, generous studio which maximizes the use of space with a large living area and pull down Murphy bed plus a sophisticated, remodeled kitchen with stainless appliances and a breakfast bar. Theres a walk-in closet with dressing area and an updated bathroom with rich cabinetry and tile flooring. The living room opens to a private, ocean view balcony where you can enjoy the cool ocean breezes, and offers a sleeper couch for overnight guests. Features of the complex include two luxurious swimming pools, spa, gym, coin laundry, and secure, assigned parking, all close to King Harbor and the beach. Grocery and convenience stores, coffee bars and the weekly farmers market are all within walking distance of this ideal South Redondo location. Call Marine View Mgmt. for more information: 310-373-3599. Furnished, two to six month rental.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3602943)