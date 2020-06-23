All apartments in Redondo Beach
650 The Village, Unit #202 - Ocean Breezes

650 The Village · No Longer Available
Location

650 The Village, Redondo Beach, CA 90277
South Redondo Beach

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
gym
parking
pool
hot tub
REDONDO FURNISHED STUDIO WITH OCEAN VIEW! - You will love this bright, generous studio which maximizes the use of space with a large living area and pull down Murphy bed plus a sophisticated, remodeled kitchen with stainless appliances and a breakfast bar. Theres a walk-in closet with dressing area and an updated bathroom with rich cabinetry and tile flooring. The living room opens to a private, ocean view balcony where you can enjoy the cool ocean breezes, and offers a sleeper couch for overnight guests. Features of the complex include two luxurious swimming pools, spa, gym, coin laundry, and secure, assigned parking, all close to King Harbor and the beach. Grocery and convenience stores, coffee bars and the weekly farmers market are all within walking distance of this ideal South Redondo location. Call Marine View Mgmt. for more information: 310-373-3599. Furnished, two to six month rental.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3602943)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 650 The Village, Unit #202 - Ocean Breezes have any available units?
650 The Village, Unit #202 - Ocean Breezes doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redondo Beach, CA.
What amenities does 650 The Village, Unit #202 - Ocean Breezes have?
Some of 650 The Village, Unit #202 - Ocean Breezes's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 650 The Village, Unit #202 - Ocean Breezes currently offering any rent specials?
650 The Village, Unit #202 - Ocean Breezes is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 650 The Village, Unit #202 - Ocean Breezes pet-friendly?
No, 650 The Village, Unit #202 - Ocean Breezes is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Redondo Beach.
Does 650 The Village, Unit #202 - Ocean Breezes offer parking?
Yes, 650 The Village, Unit #202 - Ocean Breezes offers parking.
Does 650 The Village, Unit #202 - Ocean Breezes have units with washers and dryers?
No, 650 The Village, Unit #202 - Ocean Breezes does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 650 The Village, Unit #202 - Ocean Breezes have a pool?
Yes, 650 The Village, Unit #202 - Ocean Breezes has a pool.
Does 650 The Village, Unit #202 - Ocean Breezes have accessible units?
No, 650 The Village, Unit #202 - Ocean Breezes does not have accessible units.
Does 650 The Village, Unit #202 - Ocean Breezes have units with dishwashers?
No, 650 The Village, Unit #202 - Ocean Breezes does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 650 The Village, Unit #202 - Ocean Breezes have units with air conditioning?
No, 650 The Village, Unit #202 - Ocean Breezes does not have units with air conditioning.
