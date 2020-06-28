640 The Village Unit 304

Amenities

1BD/1BA with Ocean View! - Experience the Difference..Go ahead, dream a little!

Comfort livng in this 1 bedroom, 1 bath.

New paint throughout.

Granite countertops and new flooring.

Corner wall fireplace and spacious balcony with 2 entrys.



Located right next to the international boardwalk in Redondo Pier.

Redondo offers the most in the outdoor beach lifestyle, including kayak rentals and stand-up paddle boarding.

Hiking the scenic trails of Palos Verdes is another great way to spend your weekends.

This gated community has a large swimming pool, outdoor amentities, and is nicely landscaped.

Sorry, No Pets.



Prior to viewing the home, please fill out an application at www.penmarmanagement.com.

Any questions please contact (310)326-3424.



*1 Year Lease Minimum

Applicant requirements are:

FICO of 600+



Income Requirement: $4,940.00



$50 Background check for first adult, $25 for everyother adult.



Office hours:

Monday - Friday 8:30AM - 5:00PM



http://thevillagecondos.com/



(RLNE5440740)