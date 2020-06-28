All apartments in Redondo Beach
Location

640 The Village, Redondo Beach, CA 90277
South Redondo Beach

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
1BD/1BA with Ocean View! - Experience the Difference..Go ahead, dream a little!
Comfort livng in this 1 bedroom, 1 bath.
New paint throughout.
Granite countertops and new flooring.
Corner wall fireplace and spacious balcony with 2 entrys.

Located right next to the international boardwalk in Redondo Pier.
Redondo offers the most in the outdoor beach lifestyle, including kayak rentals and stand-up paddle boarding.
Hiking the scenic trails of Palos Verdes is another great way to spend your weekends.
This gated community has a large swimming pool, outdoor amentities, and is nicely landscaped.
Sorry, No Pets.

Prior to viewing the home, please fill out an application at www.penmarmanagement.com.
Any questions please contact (310)326-3424.

*1 Year Lease Minimum
Applicant requirements are:
FICO of 600+

Income Requirement: $4,940.00

$50 Background check for first adult, $25 for everyother adult.

Office hours:
Monday - Friday 8:30AM - 5:00PM

http://thevillagecondos.com/

(RLNE5440740)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 640 The Village Unit 304 have any available units?
640 The Village Unit 304 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redondo Beach, CA.
What amenities does 640 The Village Unit 304 have?
Some of 640 The Village Unit 304's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 640 The Village Unit 304 currently offering any rent specials?
640 The Village Unit 304 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 640 The Village Unit 304 pet-friendly?
No, 640 The Village Unit 304 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Redondo Beach.
Does 640 The Village Unit 304 offer parking?
No, 640 The Village Unit 304 does not offer parking.
Does 640 The Village Unit 304 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 640 The Village Unit 304 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 640 The Village Unit 304 have a pool?
Yes, 640 The Village Unit 304 has a pool.
Does 640 The Village Unit 304 have accessible units?
No, 640 The Village Unit 304 does not have accessible units.
Does 640 The Village Unit 304 have units with dishwashers?
No, 640 The Village Unit 304 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 640 The Village Unit 304 have units with air conditioning?
No, 640 The Village Unit 304 does not have units with air conditioning.

