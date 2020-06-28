640 The Village Unit 304

Amenities
1BD/1BA with Ocean View! - Experience the Difference..Go ahead, dream a little!
Comfort livng in this 1 bedroom, 1 bath.
New paint throughout.
Granite countertops and new flooring.
Corner wall fireplace and spacious balcony with 2 entrys.
Located right next to the international boardwalk in Redondo Pier.
Redondo offers the most in the outdoor beach lifestyle, including kayak rentals and stand-up paddle boarding.
Hiking the scenic trails of Palos Verdes is another great way to spend your weekends.
This gated community has a large swimming pool, outdoor amentities, and is nicely landscaped.
Sorry, No Pets.
Prior to viewing the home, please fill out an application at www.penmarmanagement.com.
Any questions please contact (310)326-3424.
*1 Year Lease Minimum
Applicant requirements are:
FICO of 600+
Income Requirement: $4,940.00
$50 Background check for first adult, $25 for everyother adult.
Office hours:
Monday - Friday 8:30AM - 5:00PM
http://thevillagecondos.com/
(RLNE5440740)