623 N. LUCIA AVENUE, UNIT B

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry

Beautiful Spanish Style Redondo Beach detached Ocean View Townhouse! - Amazing ocean views to enjoy from the living room, dining room and two large balconies. This excellently priced, spacious, home has three bedrooms 2.5 baths in approximately 1,763 sq ft. Two gas fire places. Wood floors in main living areas with carpeting in 2 bedrooms. This unit comes with a remodeled kitchen, including a stainless steel refrigerator. It also includes a dishwasher, microwave and laundry hook ups in the large laundry room. Washer and dryer are not included. The third level loft can be used as an office or den. Townhouse has a private landscaped backyard. Situated near award winning Beryl Heights Elementary School. For a virtual video tour of the property on YT, search for 623 N. Lucia, Redondo Beach or watch attached link https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BvoGFSOUp2k



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2465723)