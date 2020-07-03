All apartments in Redondo Beach
/
Redondo Beach, CA
/
623 N. LUCIA AVENUE, UNIT B
Last updated April 8 2020 at 11:10 AM

623 N. LUCIA AVENUE, UNIT B

623 North Lucia Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

623 North Lucia Avenue, Redondo Beach, CA 90277
South Redondo Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Beautiful Spanish Style Redondo Beach detached Ocean View Townhouse! - Amazing ocean views to enjoy from the living room, dining room and two large balconies. This excellently priced, spacious, home has three bedrooms 2.5 baths in approximately 1,763 sq ft. Two gas fire places. Wood floors in main living areas with carpeting in 2 bedrooms. This unit comes with a remodeled kitchen, including a stainless steel refrigerator. It also includes a dishwasher, microwave and laundry hook ups in the large laundry room. Washer and dryer are not included. The third level loft can be used as an office or den. Townhouse has a private landscaped backyard. Situated near award winning Beryl Heights Elementary School. For a virtual video tour of the property on YT, search for 623 N. Lucia, Redondo Beach or watch attached link https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BvoGFSOUp2k

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2465723)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 623 N. LUCIA AVENUE, UNIT B have any available units?
623 N. LUCIA AVENUE, UNIT B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redondo Beach, CA.
What amenities does 623 N. LUCIA AVENUE, UNIT B have?
Some of 623 N. LUCIA AVENUE, UNIT B's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 623 N. LUCIA AVENUE, UNIT B currently offering any rent specials?
623 N. LUCIA AVENUE, UNIT B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 623 N. LUCIA AVENUE, UNIT B pet-friendly?
No, 623 N. LUCIA AVENUE, UNIT B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Redondo Beach.
Does 623 N. LUCIA AVENUE, UNIT B offer parking?
No, 623 N. LUCIA AVENUE, UNIT B does not offer parking.
Does 623 N. LUCIA AVENUE, UNIT B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 623 N. LUCIA AVENUE, UNIT B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 623 N. LUCIA AVENUE, UNIT B have a pool?
No, 623 N. LUCIA AVENUE, UNIT B does not have a pool.
Does 623 N. LUCIA AVENUE, UNIT B have accessible units?
No, 623 N. LUCIA AVENUE, UNIT B does not have accessible units.
Does 623 N. LUCIA AVENUE, UNIT B have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 623 N. LUCIA AVENUE, UNIT B has units with dishwashers.
Does 623 N. LUCIA AVENUE, UNIT B have units with air conditioning?
No, 623 N. LUCIA AVENUE, UNIT B does not have units with air conditioning.

