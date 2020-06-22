All apartments in Redondo Beach
Last updated January 18 2020 at 7:21 AM

620 Beryl Street

620 Beryl Street · No Longer Available
Location

620 Beryl Street, Redondo Beach, CA 90277
South Redondo Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Beautifully remodeled South Redondo end unit town house in lushly landscaped quiet complex. Heated pool, hot tub, and very large grass yard. 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. 6 blocks from the beach, 2 blocks from Whole Foods, shops and restaurants. Gated entrance. 2 car attached garage with storage. Large private patio. Remodeled eat in kitchen with granite counter tops, glass tiled back splash and all new stainless steel appliances. Lots of counter space and lots of storage. Remodeled master bath with double sinks, subway tiled multi-jet shower. Laundry room with storage cabinets and folding area, washer and dryer included. Hardwood throughout downstairs, new carpet upstairs. Formal dining room,vaulted ceiling living room with fireplace and wet bar, French doors lead to lovely private patio. All bedrooms are upstairs and all have high ceilings. Large master bedroom with tree view, en-suite master with walk in closet. 2 more good size bedrooms with generous closets and remodeled 2nd bathroom upstairs. Enjoy a quiet evening at home in your peaceful, elegant and roomy interior; have a BBQ in your wholly private bricked patio; play in the large grassy yard; relax by or in the heated pool and hot tub; stroll to the beach; amble 2 blocks to shops and restaurants. Enjoy beach living at its best in this exceptional property.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 620 Beryl Street have any available units?
620 Beryl Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redondo Beach, CA.
What amenities does 620 Beryl Street have?
Some of 620 Beryl Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 620 Beryl Street currently offering any rent specials?
620 Beryl Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 620 Beryl Street pet-friendly?
No, 620 Beryl Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Redondo Beach.
Does 620 Beryl Street offer parking?
Yes, 620 Beryl Street does offer parking.
Does 620 Beryl Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 620 Beryl Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 620 Beryl Street have a pool?
Yes, 620 Beryl Street has a pool.
Does 620 Beryl Street have accessible units?
No, 620 Beryl Street does not have accessible units.
Does 620 Beryl Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 620 Beryl Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 620 Beryl Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 620 Beryl Street does not have units with air conditioning.
