620 Beryl Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

Beautifully remodeled South Redondo end unit town house in lushly landscaped quiet complex. Heated pool, hot tub, and very large grass yard. 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. 6 blocks from the beach, 2 blocks from Whole Foods, shops and restaurants. Gated entrance. 2 car attached garage with storage. Large private patio. Remodeled eat in kitchen with granite counter tops, glass tiled back splash and all new stainless steel appliances. Lots of counter space and lots of storage. Remodeled master bath with double sinks, subway tiled multi-jet shower. Laundry room with storage cabinets and folding area, washer and dryer included. Hardwood throughout downstairs, new carpet upstairs. Formal dining room,vaulted ceiling living room with fireplace and wet bar, French doors lead to lovely private patio. All bedrooms are upstairs and all have high ceilings. Large master bedroom with tree view, en-suite master with walk in closet. 2 more good size bedrooms with generous closets and remodeled 2nd bathroom upstairs. Enjoy a quiet evening at home in your peaceful, elegant and roomy interior; have a BBQ in your wholly private bricked patio; play in the large grassy yard; relax by or in the heated pool and hot tub; stroll to the beach; amble 2 blocks to shops and restaurants. Enjoy beach living at its best in this exceptional property.