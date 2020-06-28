All apartments in Redondo Beach
Location

615 Esplanade, Redondo Beach, CA 90277
South Redondo Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
internet access
Wake up to breathtaking ocean views every morning and enjoy the luxury of living only steps from the water. This luxurious condo is top-notch beach living where you can step right out to the sand directly from your patio. Enjoy the gorgeous open concept layout opening right up to the balcony overlooking the beach. Cook with class in the fresh, modern kitchen featuring gleaming granite countertops, mosaic tile backsplash and stainless steel appliances. The bedroom is spacious with a large walk-in closet, and the spa-like bathroom is as gorgeous as they come with modern tiling, high-end finishes and jetted tub. Additionally, this unit has amazing warm hardwood flooring throughout and also comes with 1 gated underground parking space. And best of all, the unit is located in the heart of the cool and quaint Redondo Beach. Just minutes away from the Riviera Village, Redondo Beach Pier, and all the trendy restaurants & shopping South Bay that has to offer. Live everyday like youre on vacation at this amazing beach property. Furnished or Unfurnished.

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/615-esplanade-redondo-beach-ca-90277-usa-unit-106/ad83a3b5-f8a6-4cf2-b8c3-bfb9e1ea9a98

(RLNE5759711)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 615 Esplanade have any available units?
615 Esplanade doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redondo Beach, CA.
What amenities does 615 Esplanade have?
Some of 615 Esplanade's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 615 Esplanade currently offering any rent specials?
615 Esplanade is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 615 Esplanade pet-friendly?
No, 615 Esplanade is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Redondo Beach.
Does 615 Esplanade offer parking?
Yes, 615 Esplanade offers parking.
Does 615 Esplanade have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 615 Esplanade offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 615 Esplanade have a pool?
No, 615 Esplanade does not have a pool.
Does 615 Esplanade have accessible units?
No, 615 Esplanade does not have accessible units.
Does 615 Esplanade have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 615 Esplanade has units with dishwashers.
Does 615 Esplanade have units with air conditioning?
No, 615 Esplanade does not have units with air conditioning.
