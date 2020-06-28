Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage hot tub internet access

Wake up to breathtaking ocean views every morning and enjoy the luxury of living only steps from the water. This luxurious condo is top-notch beach living where you can step right out to the sand directly from your patio. Enjoy the gorgeous open concept layout opening right up to the balcony overlooking the beach. Cook with class in the fresh, modern kitchen featuring gleaming granite countertops, mosaic tile backsplash and stainless steel appliances. The bedroom is spacious with a large walk-in closet, and the spa-like bathroom is as gorgeous as they come with modern tiling, high-end finishes and jetted tub. Additionally, this unit has amazing warm hardwood flooring throughout and also comes with 1 gated underground parking space. And best of all, the unit is located in the heart of the cool and quaint Redondo Beach. Just minutes away from the Riviera Village, Redondo Beach Pier, and all the trendy restaurants & shopping South Bay that has to offer. Live everyday like youre on vacation at this amazing beach property. Furnished or Unfurnished.



Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/615-esplanade-redondo-beach-ca-90277-usa-unit-106/ad83a3b5-f8a6-4cf2-b8c3-bfb9e1ea9a98



(RLNE5759711)