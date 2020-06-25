All apartments in Redondo Beach
Last updated November 30 2019 at 12:14 AM

575 Esplanade

575 Esplanade · No Longer Available
Location

575 Esplanade, Redondo Beach, CA 90277
South Redondo Beach

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
hot tub
Elegant 3 Br, 2 Ba top level Fully Furnished condo w/1,510 sqft. Bamboo flooring. Living Room has exposed beamed ceilings, gas fireplace w/Marble facing, firebox w/crushed glass gives appearance of fire & ice. Glass slider leads to outdoor tranquil balcony w/tile floors & gas spout for BBQ. The Gorgeous Kitchen has custom cabinetry w/self-closing drawers, beautiful natural stone counter tops, stainless appliances, built-in wine frig, tile floors, Enjoy gathering at the large breakfast bar open to living room w/stylish hanging light fixtures. Casual Dining area with tile floor is adjacent to Kitchen. The Hallway Bathroom has Granite counters with dark wood cabinetry, oiled bronze fixtures and tiled floors & bath w/jetted tub/shower. Bedrooms 1 & 2 have designer paint & large mirrored door closets. Enter Master Suite through double frosted glass doors w/wall-length mirrored door closets, separate area-perfect for office. Master Bath has a skylight, Travertine floors, Granite counters w/2 bamboo bowl sinks + 2 stunning light fixtures. The large spa style shower has Travertine tiles, a pebble stone floor and glass ice block enclosure. Other features: Built-in electric heating units & ceiling fans,all custom closets, dual-paned vinyl windows, Laundry closet in Kitchen, 1 assigned parking space. No Ocean Views from unit. Ideal location close to Redondo Beach Pier, Veterans Park, and Downtown Redondo Riviera Village. Building is on the ocean side with easy assess to Beach!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 575 Esplanade have any available units?
575 Esplanade doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redondo Beach, CA.
What amenities does 575 Esplanade have?
Some of 575 Esplanade's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 575 Esplanade currently offering any rent specials?
575 Esplanade is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 575 Esplanade pet-friendly?
No, 575 Esplanade is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Redondo Beach.
Does 575 Esplanade offer parking?
Yes, 575 Esplanade offers parking.
Does 575 Esplanade have units with washers and dryers?
No, 575 Esplanade does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 575 Esplanade have a pool?
No, 575 Esplanade does not have a pool.
Does 575 Esplanade have accessible units?
No, 575 Esplanade does not have accessible units.
Does 575 Esplanade have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 575 Esplanade has units with dishwashers.
Does 575 Esplanade have units with air conditioning?
No, 575 Esplanade does not have units with air conditioning.
