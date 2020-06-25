575 Esplanade

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking stainless steel

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill hot tub

Elegant 3 Br, 2 Ba top level Fully Furnished condo w/1,510 sqft. Bamboo flooring. Living Room has exposed beamed ceilings, gas fireplace w/Marble facing, firebox w/crushed glass gives appearance of fire & ice. Glass slider leads to outdoor tranquil balcony w/tile floors & gas spout for BBQ. The Gorgeous Kitchen has custom cabinetry w/self-closing drawers, beautiful natural stone counter tops, stainless appliances, built-in wine frig, tile floors, Enjoy gathering at the large breakfast bar open to living room w/stylish hanging light fixtures. Casual Dining area with tile floor is adjacent to Kitchen. The Hallway Bathroom has Granite counters with dark wood cabinetry, oiled bronze fixtures and tiled floors & bath w/jetted tub/shower. Bedrooms 1 & 2 have designer paint & large mirrored door closets. Enter Master Suite through double frosted glass doors w/wall-length mirrored door closets, separate area-perfect for office. Master Bath has a skylight, Travertine floors, Granite counters w/2 bamboo bowl sinks + 2 stunning light fixtures. The large spa style shower has Travertine tiles, a pebble stone floor and glass ice block enclosure. Other features: Built-in electric heating units & ceiling fans,all custom closets, dual-paned vinyl windows, Laundry closet in Kitchen, 1 assigned parking space. No Ocean Views from unit. Ideal location close to Redondo Beach Pier, Veterans Park, and Downtown Redondo Riviera Village. Building is on the ocean side with easy assess to Beach!