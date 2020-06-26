Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony garage extra storage microwave range

Unit Amenities extra storage microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

When you arrive at 555 Esplanade the stresses of everyday life are left far behind. Located in one of the most charming sections of the highly coveted South Redondo Beach, this residence is a home for families, entertaining, and escape. This one of a kind condo boasts breathtaking ocean and coastilne views and a secluded living space. With built-in appliances, custom cabinets, in-unit laundry room and spacious west-facing patio this home has it all. The first floor is completely dedicated to entertaining with an open living room that leads out to the patio. The second floor has 2 spacious bedrooms and bathrooms. The home also includes 2 garage parking spots with additional storage. Whether you are looking for a second home to escape to or a primary residence, this home has it all.