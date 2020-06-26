All apartments in Redondo Beach
Location

555 Esplanade, Redondo Beach, CA 90277
South Redondo Beach

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garage
extra storage
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
extra storage
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
When you arrive at 555 Esplanade the stresses of everyday life are left far behind. Located in one of the most charming sections of the highly coveted South Redondo Beach, this residence is a home for families, entertaining, and escape. This one of a kind condo boasts breathtaking ocean and coastilne views and a secluded living space. With built-in appliances, custom cabinets, in-unit laundry room and spacious west-facing patio this home has it all. The first floor is completely dedicated to entertaining with an open living room that leads out to the patio. The second floor has 2 spacious bedrooms and bathrooms. The home also includes 2 garage parking spots with additional storage. Whether you are looking for a second home to escape to or a primary residence, this home has it all.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 555 Esplanade have any available units?
555 Esplanade doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redondo Beach, CA.
What amenities does 555 Esplanade have?
Some of 555 Esplanade's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 555 Esplanade currently offering any rent specials?
555 Esplanade is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 555 Esplanade pet-friendly?
No, 555 Esplanade is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Redondo Beach.
Does 555 Esplanade offer parking?
Yes, 555 Esplanade offers parking.
Does 555 Esplanade have units with washers and dryers?
No, 555 Esplanade does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 555 Esplanade have a pool?
No, 555 Esplanade does not have a pool.
Does 555 Esplanade have accessible units?
No, 555 Esplanade does not have accessible units.
Does 555 Esplanade have units with dishwashers?
No, 555 Esplanade does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 555 Esplanade have units with air conditioning?
No, 555 Esplanade does not have units with air conditioning.
