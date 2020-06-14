All apartments in Redondo Beach
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:11 AM

535 Esplanade

535 Esplanade · (310) 972-0620
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

535 Esplanade, Redondo Beach, CA 90277
South Redondo Beach

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 105 · Avail. now

$4,100

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1339 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
volleyball court
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
volleyball court
Recently renovated ocean front property with direct access to the beach from your patio area, not to mention white water views. With a large living room and gourmet kitchen, this condo is perfect for entertaining or a peaceful beach nest. Granite counter tops, recessed lighting, updated kitchen and bathrooms. The unit has side yards off the kitchen and bedroom areas that are perfect for gardening and maintaining your plaints. There is plenty of closet space throughout the unit storage. Featuring a great beach, volleyball courts and surfing all year round.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 535 Esplanade have any available units?
535 Esplanade has a unit available for $4,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 535 Esplanade have?
Some of 535 Esplanade's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 535 Esplanade currently offering any rent specials?
535 Esplanade isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 535 Esplanade pet-friendly?
No, 535 Esplanade is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Redondo Beach.
Does 535 Esplanade offer parking?
No, 535 Esplanade does not offer parking.
Does 535 Esplanade have units with washers and dryers?
No, 535 Esplanade does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 535 Esplanade have a pool?
No, 535 Esplanade does not have a pool.
Does 535 Esplanade have accessible units?
No, 535 Esplanade does not have accessible units.
Does 535 Esplanade have units with dishwashers?
No, 535 Esplanade does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 535 Esplanade have units with air conditioning?
No, 535 Esplanade does not have units with air conditioning.
