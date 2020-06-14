535 Esplanade

Amenities

Recently renovated ocean front property with direct access to the beach from your patio area, not to mention white water views. With a large living room and gourmet kitchen, this condo is perfect for entertaining or a peaceful beach nest. Granite counter tops, recessed lighting, updated kitchen and bathrooms. The unit has side yards off the kitchen and bedroom areas that are perfect for gardening and maintaining your plaints. There is plenty of closet space throughout the unit storage. Featuring a great beach, volleyball courts and surfing all year round.