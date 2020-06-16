Amenities

RARE, LARGE OCEANFRONT CONDO IN PRIME SOUTH REDONDO WITH BREATHTAKING PANORAMIC VIEWS FROM MALIBU TO PALOS VERDES! Just steps to the sand and surf, this northwest facing corner unit offers floor to ceiling windows to enjoy unobstructed views of the Malibu mountains, Channel Islands, Queen’s Necklace, Redondo Beach Pier, Catalina Island, and Palos Verdes Peninsula. Spacious 2 story penthouse-style floor plan includes an expansive living room, dining room, beautifully updated kitchen and powder room to complete the top floor. Lower level includes a master bedroom suite with a 360 square foot balcony and large master bathroom, a second bedroom and bathroom, a bonus office area, and a laundry room. Hardwood floors and marble tile throughout the top floor and marble, tile, and carpeting on lower level. New quartz countertops, sinks, fixtures, and stainless steel appliances. Amenities include pool, spa, sauna, rooftop gym, secure building, and a full time on-site manager. 2 tandem parking spaces in gated, subterranean garage near unit. Close to Redondo Beach Pier and Veteran’s Park. Because “home” means more than ever before, experience the calm and tranquility of this unique oceanfront abode. Landlord pays HOA which provides internet, basic cable, and water. Showings will start on Sunday 6/14. By appointment only. Text Cathy at 201-655-1898. Masks and PEAD forms required. Virtual tour: https://ranchophotos.com/531-Esplanade-Unit-215/