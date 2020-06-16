All apartments in Redondo Beach
Redondo Beach, CA
531 Esplanade
Last updated June 15 2020 at 4:41 PM

531 Esplanade

531 Esplanade
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

531 Esplanade, Redondo Beach, CA 90277
South Redondo Beach

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 215 · Avail. now

$6,999

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1728 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
internet access
sauna
RARE, LARGE OCEANFRONT CONDO IN PRIME SOUTH REDONDO WITH BREATHTAKING PANORAMIC VIEWS FROM MALIBU TO PALOS VERDES! Just steps to the sand and surf, this northwest facing corner unit offers floor to ceiling windows to enjoy unobstructed views of the Malibu mountains, Channel Islands, Queen’s Necklace, Redondo Beach Pier, Catalina Island, and Palos Verdes Peninsula. Spacious 2 story penthouse-style floor plan includes an expansive living room, dining room, beautifully updated kitchen and powder room to complete the top floor. Lower level includes a master bedroom suite with a 360 square foot balcony and large master bathroom, a second bedroom and bathroom, a bonus office area, and a laundry room. Hardwood floors and marble tile throughout the top floor and marble, tile, and carpeting on lower level. New quartz countertops, sinks, fixtures, and stainless steel appliances. Amenities include pool, spa, sauna, rooftop gym, secure building, and a full time on-site manager. 2 tandem parking spaces in gated, subterranean garage near unit. Close to Redondo Beach Pier and Veteran’s Park. Because “home” means more than ever before, experience the calm and tranquility of this unique oceanfront abode. Landlord pays HOA which provides internet, basic cable, and water. Showings will start on Sunday 6/14. By appointment only. Text Cathy at 201-655-1898. Masks and PEAD forms required. Virtual tour: https://ranchophotos.com/531-Esplanade-Unit-215/

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 531 Esplanade have any available units?
531 Esplanade has a unit available for $6,999 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 531 Esplanade have?
Some of 531 Esplanade's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 531 Esplanade currently offering any rent specials?
531 Esplanade isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 531 Esplanade pet-friendly?
No, 531 Esplanade is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Redondo Beach.
Does 531 Esplanade offer parking?
Yes, 531 Esplanade does offer parking.
Does 531 Esplanade have units with washers and dryers?
No, 531 Esplanade does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 531 Esplanade have a pool?
Yes, 531 Esplanade has a pool.
Does 531 Esplanade have accessible units?
No, 531 Esplanade does not have accessible units.
Does 531 Esplanade have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 531 Esplanade has units with dishwashers.
Does 531 Esplanade have units with air conditioning?
No, 531 Esplanade does not have units with air conditioning.
