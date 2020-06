Amenities

internet access furnished

Beautiful guest house attached in a luxury single family house in a prime location in Redondo Beach. Rent includes fully furnished living room and bedroom, spacious landscaped backyard and all utilities, cable, internet and laundry. Short term is preferred (1 to 6 months) but not required. If lease term is only for 1 month the lease amount will be $3,000. If lease term is 2 months or more, lease amount will be $2,490.