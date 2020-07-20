520 Esplanade

Amenities

Furnished Short or long term property steps to beach. Ocean view from balcony this designer showcase has been interior designed with contemporary/modern style and ready to move in! Property has been designed with soft neutral palette, decorative beach accessories, and custom designed furnishings throughout. Kitchen is an entertainer’s dream with stainless steel appliances to include subzero refrigerator, 48 bottle wine fridge, 6 burner stove, double oven and dishwasher. The breakfast island seats four surrounded by walnut and white high-gloss cabinetry. Dining room has walnut table with 6 modern fabric chairs. The balcony includes table with 4 chairs, BBQ and seating area. Living space is a mini theater area with lots of comfy seating and large 65” TV. There is a ½ bath on this floor. Second floor includes master suite with King Bed, TV, dresser and attached bath with rain shower, river stone floor and double marble vanity. Additional 2 bedrooms with queen beds and attached Jack and Jill bathroom. Property has hardwood floor throughout, 2 car garage and laundry room with washer and dryer. Rates subject to change without notice Coastal Estates and Investments and Coastal Vacation Estates 310-801-0633 Willie Baronet