Last updated February 26 2020 at 9:29 AM

520 Esplanade

520 Esplanade · No Longer Available
Location

520 Esplanade, Redondo Beach, CA 90277
South Redondo Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Furnished Short or long term property steps to beach. Ocean view from balcony this designer showcase has been interior designed with contemporary/modern style and ready to move in! Property has been designed with soft neutral palette, decorative beach accessories, and custom designed furnishings throughout. Kitchen is an entertainer’s dream with stainless steel appliances to include subzero refrigerator, 48 bottle wine fridge, 6 burner stove, double oven and dishwasher. The breakfast island seats four surrounded by walnut and white high-gloss cabinetry. Dining room has walnut table with 6 modern fabric chairs. The balcony includes table with 4 chairs, BBQ and seating area. Living space is a mini theater area with lots of comfy seating and large 65” TV. There is a ½ bath on this floor. Second floor includes master suite with King Bed, TV, dresser and attached bath with rain shower, river stone floor and double marble vanity. Additional 2 bedrooms with queen beds and attached Jack and Jill bathroom. Property has hardwood floor throughout, 2 car garage and laundry room with washer and dryer. Rates subject to change without notice Coastal Estates and Investments and Coastal Vacation Estates 310-801-0633 Willie Baronet

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 520 Esplanade have any available units?
520 Esplanade doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redondo Beach, CA.
What amenities does 520 Esplanade have?
Some of 520 Esplanade's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 520 Esplanade currently offering any rent specials?
520 Esplanade is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 520 Esplanade pet-friendly?
No, 520 Esplanade is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Redondo Beach.
Does 520 Esplanade offer parking?
Yes, 520 Esplanade offers parking.
Does 520 Esplanade have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 520 Esplanade offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 520 Esplanade have a pool?
No, 520 Esplanade does not have a pool.
Does 520 Esplanade have accessible units?
No, 520 Esplanade does not have accessible units.
Does 520 Esplanade have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 520 Esplanade has units with dishwashers.
Does 520 Esplanade have units with air conditioning?
No, 520 Esplanade does not have units with air conditioning.
