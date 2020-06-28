All apartments in Redondo Beach
Redondo Beach, CA
519 N Gertruda
Last updated May 2 2020 at 7:45 AM

519 N Gertruda

519 North Gertruda Avenue · No Longer Available
Redondo Beach
South Redondo Beach
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
2 Bedrooms
Location

519 North Gertruda Avenue, Redondo Beach, CA 90277
South Redondo Beach

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
new construction
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
elevator
parking
garage
new construction
Be prepared to be amazed! This property was newly built and has never been lived in. Be the first person to occupy this spectacular townhome. Three floors complete with an elevator, soaring ceilings, state of the art security system and high-end finishes. Wide plank oak floors immediately set the tone with two bedrooms and a full bathroom down the hall. A large storage room is also available. The main floor features an oversized deck off the front and an open floor plan with space for a living room and dining room around the beautiful fireplace and 18’ ceilings. The kitchen has a wonderful center island made of quartz that everyone will gather around and stainless appliances that glisten underneath the recessed lighting. The sun-drenched master bedroom has a huge walk-in closet and a second set of closets and a private deck. The master ensuite has double sinks, a walk in- glass shower, soaking tub and a private water closet. The top floor has a spacious loft suited for an office and has a full bathroom and two decks on either side – one of them has an ocean view. 4 balconies on this beautiful property! Walking distance to Whole Foods, shops and restaurants at the Marina and located west of PCH. 5-ton central Air Conditioning. Opportunity knocks – don’t wait to make this house your home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 519 N Gertruda have any available units?
519 N Gertruda doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redondo Beach, CA.
What amenities does 519 N Gertruda have?
Some of 519 N Gertruda's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 519 N Gertruda currently offering any rent specials?
519 N Gertruda is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 519 N Gertruda pet-friendly?
No, 519 N Gertruda is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Redondo Beach.
Does 519 N Gertruda offer parking?
Yes, 519 N Gertruda offers parking.
Does 519 N Gertruda have units with washers and dryers?
No, 519 N Gertruda does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 519 N Gertruda have a pool?
No, 519 N Gertruda does not have a pool.
Does 519 N Gertruda have accessible units?
Yes, 519 N Gertruda has accessible units.
Does 519 N Gertruda have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 519 N Gertruda has units with dishwashers.
Does 519 N Gertruda have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 519 N Gertruda has units with air conditioning.
