519 N Gertruda

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities accessible elevator parking garage new construction

Be prepared to be amazed! This property was newly built and has never been lived in. Be the first person to occupy this spectacular townhome. Three floors complete with an elevator, soaring ceilings, state of the art security system and high-end finishes. Wide plank oak floors immediately set the tone with two bedrooms and a full bathroom down the hall. A large storage room is also available. The main floor features an oversized deck off the front and an open floor plan with space for a living room and dining room around the beautiful fireplace and 18’ ceilings. The kitchen has a wonderful center island made of quartz that everyone will gather around and stainless appliances that glisten underneath the recessed lighting. The sun-drenched master bedroom has a huge walk-in closet and a second set of closets and a private deck. The master ensuite has double sinks, a walk in- glass shower, soaking tub and a private water closet. The top floor has a spacious loft suited for an office and has a full bathroom and two decks on either side – one of them has an ocean view. 4 balconies on this beautiful property! Walking distance to Whole Foods, shops and restaurants at the Marina and located west of PCH. 5-ton central Air Conditioning. Opportunity knocks – don’t wait to make this house your home.