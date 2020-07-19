513 North Irena Avenue, Unit B - B

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

TEXT SCOTT @ (310) 901-6603 FOR IMMEDIATE SHOWING: Contemporary Redondo Beach House! Located just blocks from the beach, shopping and fine restaurants. Too many amenities to list, this is a newer property with architecture typically found in Redondo Beach and the beach cities. Beautiful architecture, leading archways, custom wrought iron railing wrapped around the grand stair case. The home has a sunny and bright layout with ocean views from each bedroom. Two custom fireplaces each located in the living room and master bedroom. Master bedroom connects to a private balcony, expansive walk in closet, double vanity sink, seamless glass shower, Kitchen is designed around a large quartz island with cook top, quartz counters with organized storage with room for maneuvering and creating a masterpiece meal. Stainless appliances included: dishwasher, microwave, double oven, custom double wide refrigerator. Forced air heating. E-z access private 2 car garage. Please call Amy or Gabby for more information at 310.831.0123 or email amy@harborpm.com . This unit is on a self showing smart lock box, you may register via our website at www.harborpm.com to schedule a private showing.