Last updated July 7 2020 at 10:33 PM

513 North Irena Avenue, Unit B - B

513 North Irena Avenue · (310) 294-8722
Location

513 North Irena Avenue, Redondo Beach, CA 90277
South Redondo Beach

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$5,500

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2742 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
TEXT SCOTT @ (310) 901-6603 FOR IMMEDIATE SHOWING: Contemporary Redondo Beach House! Located just blocks from the beach, shopping and fine restaurants. Too many amenities to list, this is a newer property with architecture typically found in Redondo Beach and the beach cities. Beautiful architecture, leading archways, custom wrought iron railing wrapped around the grand stair case. The home has a sunny and bright layout with ocean views from each bedroom. Two custom fireplaces each located in the living room and master bedroom. Master bedroom connects to a private balcony, expansive walk in closet, double vanity sink, seamless glass shower, Kitchen is designed around a large quartz island with cook top, quartz counters with organized storage with room for maneuvering and creating a masterpiece meal. Stainless appliances included: dishwasher, microwave, double oven, custom double wide refrigerator. Forced air heating. E-z access private 2 car garage. Please call Amy or Gabby for more information at 310.831.0123 or email amy@harborpm.com . This unit is on a self showing smart lock box, you may register via our website at www.harborpm.com to schedule a private showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 513 North Irena Avenue, Unit B - B have any available units?
513 North Irena Avenue, Unit B - B has a unit available for $5,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 513 North Irena Avenue, Unit B - B have?
Some of 513 North Irena Avenue, Unit B - B's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 513 North Irena Avenue, Unit B - B currently offering any rent specials?
513 North Irena Avenue, Unit B - B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 513 North Irena Avenue, Unit B - B pet-friendly?
No, 513 North Irena Avenue, Unit B - B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Redondo Beach.
Does 513 North Irena Avenue, Unit B - B offer parking?
Yes, 513 North Irena Avenue, Unit B - B offers parking.
Does 513 North Irena Avenue, Unit B - B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 513 North Irena Avenue, Unit B - B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 513 North Irena Avenue, Unit B - B have a pool?
No, 513 North Irena Avenue, Unit B - B does not have a pool.
Does 513 North Irena Avenue, Unit B - B have accessible units?
No, 513 North Irena Avenue, Unit B - B does not have accessible units.
Does 513 North Irena Avenue, Unit B - B have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 513 North Irena Avenue, Unit B - B has units with dishwashers.
Does 513 North Irena Avenue, Unit B - B have units with air conditioning?
No, 513 North Irena Avenue, Unit B - B does not have units with air conditioning.
