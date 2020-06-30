All apartments in Redondo Beach
Last updated October 17 2019 at 3:06 PM

429 S Broadway

429 S Broadway Ave · No Longer Available
Location

429 S Broadway Ave, Redondo Beach, CA 90277
South Redondo Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
guest parking
pet friendly
Great location on one of the most desired tree lined streets in Redondo Beach. Two blocks to the beach. This home is sunny and bright painted with a warm custom palette on the walls and beautiful tile floors that resemble barn wood floors throughout. High ceilings recessed lighting, a gas fireplace in the spacious living room with a large sliding glass door leading to front patio is perfect for entertaining. There are two master bedrooms each with their own baths and extra large closets. The updated kitchen includes stainless steel appliances, new s/s hood, lots of storage and beautiful quartz counters. The bright and open kitchen has a breakfast counter plus a casual dining room or you can make that space a home office or den. The unit also has a separate formal dining room overlooking the living area and patio. Everyone can engage in conversations from both levels and open space. LG washer & dryer included in individual laundry area conveniently located on the same floor as the bedrooms. Two car garage with direct access. There's plenty of extra parking on the street on Broadway plus there are three guest parking spots in this delightful small 16 unit complex. Excellent schools and restaurants, shopping nearby. Sorry NO PETS.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 429 S Broadway have any available units?
429 S Broadway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redondo Beach, CA.
What amenities does 429 S Broadway have?
Some of 429 S Broadway's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 429 S Broadway currently offering any rent specials?
429 S Broadway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 429 S Broadway pet-friendly?
Yes, 429 S Broadway is pet friendly.
Does 429 S Broadway offer parking?
Yes, 429 S Broadway offers parking.
Does 429 S Broadway have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 429 S Broadway offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 429 S Broadway have a pool?
No, 429 S Broadway does not have a pool.
Does 429 S Broadway have accessible units?
No, 429 S Broadway does not have accessible units.
Does 429 S Broadway have units with dishwashers?
No, 429 S Broadway does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 429 S Broadway have units with air conditioning?
No, 429 S Broadway does not have units with air conditioning.

