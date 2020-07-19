All apartments in Redondo Beach
Find more places like 404 North Maria Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Redondo Beach, CA
/
404 North Maria Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

404 North Maria Avenue

404 North Maria Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Redondo Beach
See all
South Redondo Beach
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

404 North Maria Avenue, Redondo Beach, CA 90277
South Redondo Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Charming Redondo Beach Home Rental! - This single-family home is located on a quiet neighborhood street in the city of Redondo Beach. This rental is a two-bedroom, one-bathroom property with a 2 car garage with garage opener. The family room has a peek a boo view of the ocean, plantation shutters, fireplace along with original hardwood flooring throughout the home. The kitchen has a stainless steel refrigerator and dishwasher, original O'Keefe & Merritt stove/oven, garbage disposal, and nicer Maytag washer/dryer located in the laundry room. There is a very large backyard area equipped with a Jackaranda tree that blooms beautifully in the spring and a large palm tree. The lease is offered on a 12-month term. Tenant pays for all utilities. Gardening is included in rent. Will consider 1 small pet under 25 lbs.

You will get unbelievable weather with this great location. This home is situated just east of Pacific Coast Highway and just west of Prospect Avenue. Sunnyglen Park is located blocks away and the property is located adjacent to the Redondo Union High School. The Redondo Beach City School District receives high praise for the quality of its education. In addition, the Redondo Beach Pier and Pacific Ocean is only 1 mile to the west.

(RLNE4622928)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 404 North Maria Avenue have any available units?
404 North Maria Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redondo Beach, CA.
What amenities does 404 North Maria Avenue have?
Some of 404 North Maria Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 404 North Maria Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
404 North Maria Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 404 North Maria Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 404 North Maria Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 404 North Maria Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 404 North Maria Avenue offers parking.
Does 404 North Maria Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 404 North Maria Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 404 North Maria Avenue have a pool?
No, 404 North Maria Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 404 North Maria Avenue have accessible units?
No, 404 North Maria Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 404 North Maria Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 404 North Maria Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 404 North Maria Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 404 North Maria Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ocean Club
300 The Village Dr
Redondo Beach, CA 90277
Rockefeller Lane
2003 Rockefeller Lane
Redondo Beach, CA 90278
Elements 616 Coastal Apts
616 Esplanade
Redondo Beach, CA 90277
Riviera Vista Apartments
1000 S Catalina Ave
Redondo Beach, CA 90277
Sea Air
2020 Artesia Boulevard
Redondo Beach, CA 90278

Similar Pages

Redondo Beach 1 BedroomsRedondo Beach 2 Bedrooms
Redondo Beach Apartments with Hardwood FloorsRedondo Beach Apartments with Parking
Redondo Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CASanta Monica, CAAlhambra, CAWest Hollywood, CALa Habra, CAPlacentia, CA
Buena Park, CABrea, CACulver City, CAFountain Valley, CAInglewood, CANorwalk, CAGlendora, CAPico Rivera, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South Redondo Beach
North Redondo Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles