404 North Maria Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Charming Redondo Beach Home Rental! - This single-family home is located on a quiet neighborhood street in the city of Redondo Beach. This rental is a two-bedroom, one-bathroom property with a 2 car garage with garage opener. The family room has a peek a boo view of the ocean, plantation shutters, fireplace along with original hardwood flooring throughout the home. The kitchen has a stainless steel refrigerator and dishwasher, original O'Keefe & Merritt stove/oven, garbage disposal, and nicer Maytag washer/dryer located in the laundry room. There is a very large backyard area equipped with a Jackaranda tree that blooms beautifully in the spring and a large palm tree. The lease is offered on a 12-month term. Tenant pays for all utilities. Gardening is included in rent. Will consider 1 small pet under 25 lbs.



You will get unbelievable weather with this great location. This home is situated just east of Pacific Coast Highway and just west of Prospect Avenue. Sunnyglen Park is located blocks away and the property is located adjacent to the Redondo Union High School. The Redondo Beach City School District receives high praise for the quality of its education. In addition, the Redondo Beach Pier and Pacific Ocean is only 1 mile to the west.



(RLNE4622928)