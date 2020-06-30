All apartments in Redondo Beach
313 North Broadway
Last updated March 9 2020 at 7:50 PM

313 North Broadway

313 North Broadway · No Longer Available
Location

313 North Broadway, Redondo Beach, CA 90277
South Redondo Beach

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
dogs allowed
3-Bedroom split-level home located in Redondo Beach.
2 1/2 Baths
Large Bonus Room!
Home has been newly painted
Spacious living room with fireplace
Washer & Dryer Hookups
Dining Room
Private Patio and Balcony
Spacious bedrooms with plenty of closet space
Master bedroom includes walk-in closet.
The master bathroom has a large whirlpool tub and freestanding shower.
Refinished Hardwood Floors
2-Car Garage
Owner pays for Water and Trash

Apply Online Today [www.wemanageproperty.com]
R.E.M.S. Inc.
(310) 793-9500
2461 W 208th St #100, Torrance, CA 90501

Rental Terms: Rent: $3,950, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $3,950, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 313 North Broadway have any available units?
313 North Broadway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redondo Beach, CA.
What amenities does 313 North Broadway have?
Some of 313 North Broadway's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 313 North Broadway currently offering any rent specials?
313 North Broadway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 313 North Broadway pet-friendly?
Yes, 313 North Broadway is pet friendly.
Does 313 North Broadway offer parking?
Yes, 313 North Broadway offers parking.
Does 313 North Broadway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 313 North Broadway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 313 North Broadway have a pool?
Yes, 313 North Broadway has a pool.
Does 313 North Broadway have accessible units?
No, 313 North Broadway does not have accessible units.
Does 313 North Broadway have units with dishwashers?
No, 313 North Broadway does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 313 North Broadway have units with air conditioning?
No, 313 North Broadway does not have units with air conditioning.

