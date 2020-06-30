313 North Broadway

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly parking pool garage dogs allowed

3-Bedroom split-level home located in Redondo Beach.

2 1/2 Baths

Large Bonus Room!

Home has been newly painted

Spacious living room with fireplace

Washer & Dryer Hookups

Dining Room

Private Patio and Balcony

Spacious bedrooms with plenty of closet space

Master bedroom includes walk-in closet.

The master bathroom has a large whirlpool tub and freestanding shower.

Refinished Hardwood Floors

2-Car Garage

Owner pays for Water and Trash



Apply Online Today [www.wemanageproperty.com]

R.E.M.S. Inc.

(310) 793-9500

2461 W 208th St #100, Torrance, CA 90501



Rental Terms: Rent: $3,950, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $3,950, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs not allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.