250 The Village

Your Gateway to the South Bay Lifestyle! This condominium puts you 'on the map' in the South Bay, and delivers the beach lifestyle that everyone dreams of having. Nestled in the highly desirable 'Seascape One' living community - which is only 100 yards from the ocean - this property boasts one bedroom and one bathroom, plus a home office space. Enjoy endless sunny days on your private oversized deck and make use of community facilities like a Heated Pool, Spa and Dry Sauna. Unit includes two covered parking spaces, each with their own locked storage - perfect for your beach cruisers! On the inside you'll find fresh paint, a mix of tile and carpet, walk-in closet, built-in fridge, and many other bells and whistles that today's modern homeowner demands. Immerse yourself in the beach vibe with quick access to the Farmers Market, Bike Path, and The Redondo Harbor. This floor plan rarely comes up for lease in this coveted community, and this unit is priced to move quickly.