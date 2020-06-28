All apartments in Redondo Beach
Find more places like 250 The Village.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Redondo Beach, CA
/
250 The Village
Last updated November 7 2019 at 9:22 AM

250 The Village

250 The Village · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Redondo Beach
See all
South Redondo Beach
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

250 The Village, Redondo Beach, CA 90277
South Redondo Beach

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
walk in closets
pool
hot tub
sauna
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
hot tub
sauna
Your Gateway to the South Bay Lifestyle! This condominium puts you 'on the map' in the South Bay, and delivers the beach lifestyle that everyone dreams of having. Nestled in the highly desirable 'Seascape One' living community - which is only 100 yards from the ocean - this property boasts one bedroom and one bathroom, plus a home office space. Enjoy endless sunny days on your private oversized deck and make use of community facilities like a Heated Pool, Spa and Dry Sauna. Unit includes two covered parking spaces, each with their own locked storage - perfect for your beach cruisers! On the inside you'll find fresh paint, a mix of tile and carpet, walk-in closet, built-in fridge, and many other bells and whistles that today's modern homeowner demands. Immerse yourself in the beach vibe with quick access to the Farmers Market, Bike Path, and The Redondo Harbor. This floor plan rarely comes up for lease in this coveted community, and this unit is priced to move quickly.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 250 The Village have any available units?
250 The Village doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redondo Beach, CA.
What amenities does 250 The Village have?
Some of 250 The Village's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 250 The Village currently offering any rent specials?
250 The Village is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 250 The Village pet-friendly?
No, 250 The Village is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Redondo Beach.
Does 250 The Village offer parking?
Yes, 250 The Village offers parking.
Does 250 The Village have units with washers and dryers?
No, 250 The Village does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 250 The Village have a pool?
Yes, 250 The Village has a pool.
Does 250 The Village have accessible units?
No, 250 The Village does not have accessible units.
Does 250 The Village have units with dishwashers?
No, 250 The Village does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 250 The Village have units with air conditioning?
No, 250 The Village does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Rockefeller Lane
2003 Rockefeller Lane
Redondo Beach, CA 90278
Riviera Vista Apartments
1000 S Catalina Ave
Redondo Beach, CA 90277
Elements 616 Coastal Apts
616 Esplanade
Redondo Beach, CA 90277
Ocean Club
300 The Village Dr
Redondo Beach, CA 90277

Similar Pages

Redondo Beach 1 BedroomsRedondo Beach 2 Bedrooms
Redondo Beach Apartments with Hardwood FloorsRedondo Beach Apartments with Parking
Redondo Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CA
Costa Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAPlacentia, CAFountain Valley, CAInglewood, CAGlendora, CAPico Rivera, CAHawthorne, CA
San Dimas, CACulver City, CACerritos, CACovina, CAMarina del Rey, CAEl Monte, CAArcadia, CACypress, CACarson, CAWestminster, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South Redondo Beach
North Redondo Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles