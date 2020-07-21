250 The Village

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garage recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

Looking for that amazing view? Look no further. This condo has an amazing view, is updated with simplicity and style creating a serene feel with unbelievable natural light as it faces the ocean and harbor. This clean, uncluttered condo is available for rent, bamboo floors, newer kitchen and bathroom. Kitchen is great for your cooking needs, bedroom and family room, lovely patio. Watch the ocean, harbor and occasional fireworks. Kitchen is updated with stainless counter tops, newer appliances and tile floors. Bathroom beautifully done with coordinating tile colors, newer features. This was a studio condo that has been updated with a partial partition to create a 1 bedroom area and living room space. Bedroom area has a walk in closet and ocean view. Enjoy the sunset, ocean breezes and people watching from the large deck. Abundant natural light throughout. Water included, 1 car parking in garage below unit. 577 sq. ft. never felt so big. In addition, enjoy the pool, radiant heat and year round resort lifestyle. Available for 12 months or more, no short term rentals.