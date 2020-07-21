All apartments in Redondo Beach
Last updated September 9 2019 at 11:14 AM

250 The Village

250 the Village · No Longer Available
Location

250 the Village, Redondo Beach, CA 90277
South Redondo Beach

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Looking for that amazing view? Look no further. This condo has an amazing view, is updated with simplicity and style creating a serene feel with unbelievable natural light as it faces the ocean and harbor. This clean, uncluttered condo is available for rent, bamboo floors, newer kitchen and bathroom. Kitchen is great for your cooking needs, bedroom and family room, lovely patio. Watch the ocean, harbor and occasional fireworks. Kitchen is updated with stainless counter tops, newer appliances and tile floors. Bathroom beautifully done with coordinating tile colors, newer features. This was a studio condo that has been updated with a partial partition to create a 1 bedroom area and living room space. Bedroom area has a walk in closet and ocean view. Enjoy the sunset, ocean breezes and people watching from the large deck. Abundant natural light throughout. Water included, 1 car parking in garage below unit. 577 sq. ft. never felt so big. In addition, enjoy the pool, radiant heat and year round resort lifestyle. Available for 12 months or more, no short term rentals.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 250 The Village have any available units?
250 The Village doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redondo Beach, CA.
What amenities does 250 The Village have?
Some of 250 The Village's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 250 The Village currently offering any rent specials?
250 The Village is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 250 The Village pet-friendly?
No, 250 The Village is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Redondo Beach.
Does 250 The Village offer parking?
Yes, 250 The Village offers parking.
Does 250 The Village have units with washers and dryers?
No, 250 The Village does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 250 The Village have a pool?
Yes, 250 The Village has a pool.
Does 250 The Village have accessible units?
No, 250 The Village does not have accessible units.
Does 250 The Village have units with dishwashers?
No, 250 The Village does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 250 The Village have units with air conditioning?
No, 250 The Village does not have units with air conditioning.
