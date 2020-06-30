All apartments in Redondo Beach
228 Avenue E Rear House
Last updated March 23 2020 at 3:04 PM

228 Avenue E Rear House

228 Avenue E · No Longer Available
Location

228 Avenue E, Redondo Beach, CA 90277
South Redondo Beach

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
SHORT TERM RENTAL 2 blocks from the beach! Spacious 1BR/1BTH townhouse in quiet neighborhood a short walk from the Riviera Village restaurants and shops. Over 1,000 square feet, two-story rear townhouse includes one car garage and cute private yard area. Has large Great/Living Room, Master Bedroom upstairs with walk-in closet and attached 3/4 bathroom. Landlord covers electricity, gas, water, trash and gardener. Available for 2-4 month lease terms. Landlord will consider one pet under 40 lbs. Available to move in by March 20th, 2020.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 25
limit: 1
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 228 Avenue E Rear House have any available units?
228 Avenue E Rear House doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redondo Beach, CA.
Is 228 Avenue E Rear House currently offering any rent specials?
228 Avenue E Rear House is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 228 Avenue E Rear House pet-friendly?
Yes, 228 Avenue E Rear House is pet friendly.
Does 228 Avenue E Rear House offer parking?
Yes, 228 Avenue E Rear House offers parking.
Does 228 Avenue E Rear House have units with washers and dryers?
No, 228 Avenue E Rear House does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 228 Avenue E Rear House have a pool?
No, 228 Avenue E Rear House does not have a pool.
Does 228 Avenue E Rear House have accessible units?
No, 228 Avenue E Rear House does not have accessible units.
Does 228 Avenue E Rear House have units with dishwashers?
No, 228 Avenue E Rear House does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 228 Avenue E Rear House have units with air conditioning?
No, 228 Avenue E Rear House does not have units with air conditioning.

