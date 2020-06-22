All apartments in Redondo Beach
Last updated April 13 2020 at 1:07 AM

220 S Helberta Avenue

220 South Helberta Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

220 South Helberta Avenue, Redondo Beach, CA 90277
South Redondo Beach

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
parking
garage
Over $127k in upgrades! Walk to beach and pier. One street over from PCH, this spacious home has it all! Almost 2000 SF of living space
on three levels with city light and peek a boo ocean views from the balcony. Remodeled in 2016 with the highest quality finishes. Custom
kitchen cabinets and granite countertops, high end stainless steel kitchen appliances, custom backsplash, Brazilian Tigerwood flooring,
custom stair railings, Sunsetter awning on balcony, new windows and doors, remodeled master bathroom, remodeled upstairs powder
room, custom stone fireplace, upgraded electrical panel, APEC water system, new motor in dumb waiter, ceiling fans, and plantation
shutters, just to name a few! Enter through the private gated front courtyard, two bedrooms (including master) and two full bathrooms on
the first level. Down one level to third bedroom (has no windows, but large enough for full bedroom with closet) with direct two car
garage access. Upper level with vaulted ceilings, spacious highly upgraded Chef's kitchen with breakfast bar. Separate dining room and
living room with cozy fireplace. Access to balcony off living room. Perfect for entertaining! Feel the ocean breezes year round! One of only
6 units in small community. The fantastic location is walking distance to South Redondo Beach's award-winning elementary, middle school
and high schools. Also provides easy access to beach, restaurants & shopping. Available now. 12 month lease term. Submit on one small pet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 1000
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 220 S Helberta Avenue have any available units?
220 S Helberta Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redondo Beach, CA.
What amenities does 220 S Helberta Avenue have?
Some of 220 S Helberta Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 220 S Helberta Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
220 S Helberta Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 220 S Helberta Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 220 S Helberta Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 220 S Helberta Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 220 S Helberta Avenue does offer parking.
Does 220 S Helberta Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 220 S Helberta Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 220 S Helberta Avenue have a pool?
No, 220 S Helberta Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 220 S Helberta Avenue have accessible units?
No, 220 S Helberta Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 220 S Helberta Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 220 S Helberta Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 220 S Helberta Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 220 S Helberta Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
