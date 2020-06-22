220 S Helberta Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard parking garage

Over $127k in upgrades! Walk to beach and pier. One street over from PCH, this spacious home has it all! Almost 2000 SF of living space

on three levels with city light and peek a boo ocean views from the balcony. Remodeled in 2016 with the highest quality finishes. Custom

kitchen cabinets and granite countertops, high end stainless steel kitchen appliances, custom backsplash, Brazilian Tigerwood flooring,

custom stair railings, Sunsetter awning on balcony, new windows and doors, remodeled master bathroom, remodeled upstairs powder

room, custom stone fireplace, upgraded electrical panel, APEC water system, new motor in dumb waiter, ceiling fans, and plantation

shutters, just to name a few! Enter through the private gated front courtyard, two bedrooms (including master) and two full bathrooms on

the first level. Down one level to third bedroom (has no windows, but large enough for full bedroom with closet) with direct two car

garage access. Upper level with vaulted ceilings, spacious highly upgraded Chef's kitchen with breakfast bar. Separate dining room and

living room with cozy fireplace. Access to balcony off living room. Perfect for entertaining! Feel the ocean breezes year round! One of only

6 units in small community. The fantastic location is walking distance to South Redondo Beach's award-winning elementary, middle school

and high schools. Also provides easy access to beach, restaurants & shopping. Available now. 12 month lease term. Submit on one small pet.