217 N. Irena Avenue #B

3 Bed 3 Bath Townhouse in South Redondo Beach - This home is a spacious 3 bed 3 bath townhome with over 2,100 sq. ft. of indoor living space in South Redondo Beach that has been completely updated to reflect very high end taste. Enter the foyer to Quarter-Sawn White Oak Hardwood Floors that lead to a very functional floor plan. The downstairs consists of 2 nice sized Bedrooms leading out to a Private Rear Yard, large Laundry Room, secondary Bath & direct access to the Oversized 2 Car Finished Garage with Epoxy Floors. Upstairs layout boasts a spacious Family Room leading out to the Private Deck, adorned with a Custom Canopy Providing Cool Shade. There is a beautiful Dual Sided Fireplace that can be enjoyed from the Dining Area & Adjacent Gourmet Kitchen that features Custom Alder Wood Kitchen Cabinets W/Pullouts & quiet close drawers, Dacor Renaissance Series 30" Gas Cooktop, Fisher Paykel Dishwasher, Built-in Microwave, 30" Vent A Hood, Ivory Brown Granite Countertops with crescent edging, Tumbled Durango Stone Kuprios Mural with Rope Outline as a focal point behind the cook top, with 3 X 6 Tumbled Durango Stone Backsplash throughout. Lastly, there is a huge Master Suite with a walk-in closet and a master bath that boasts a Bain Ultra Thermomaster Tub. Only one block away from award winning Redondo Union High and a few blocks away from the Redondo Beach Pier and the ocean!



Call our office for viewing instructions: 310-937-6385



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5823940)