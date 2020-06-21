All apartments in Redondo Beach
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:19 PM

217 N. Irena Avenue #B

217 North Irena Avenue · (310) 937-6388
Location

217 North Irena Avenue, Redondo Beach, CA 90277
South Redondo Beach

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 217 N. Irena Avenue #B · Avail. now

$5,350

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2102 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
3 Bed 3 Bath Townhouse in South Redondo Beach - This home is a spacious 3 bed 3 bath townhome with over 2,100 sq. ft. of indoor living space in South Redondo Beach that has been completely updated to reflect very high end taste. Enter the foyer to Quarter-Sawn White Oak Hardwood Floors that lead to a very functional floor plan. The downstairs consists of 2 nice sized Bedrooms leading out to a Private Rear Yard, large Laundry Room, secondary Bath & direct access to the Oversized 2 Car Finished Garage with Epoxy Floors. Upstairs layout boasts a spacious Family Room leading out to the Private Deck, adorned with a Custom Canopy Providing Cool Shade. There is a beautiful Dual Sided Fireplace that can be enjoyed from the Dining Area & Adjacent Gourmet Kitchen that features Custom Alder Wood Kitchen Cabinets W/Pullouts & quiet close drawers, Dacor Renaissance Series 30" Gas Cooktop, Fisher Paykel Dishwasher, Built-in Microwave, 30" Vent A Hood, Ivory Brown Granite Countertops with crescent edging, Tumbled Durango Stone Kuprios Mural with Rope Outline as a focal point behind the cook top, with 3 X 6 Tumbled Durango Stone Backsplash throughout. Lastly, there is a huge Master Suite with a walk-in closet and a master bath that boasts a Bain Ultra Thermomaster Tub. Only one block away from award winning Redondo Union High and a few blocks away from the Redondo Beach Pier and the ocean!

Call our office for viewing instructions: 310-937-6385

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5823940)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 217 N. Irena Avenue #B have any available units?
217 N. Irena Avenue #B has a unit available for $5,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 217 N. Irena Avenue #B have?
Some of 217 N. Irena Avenue #B's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 217 N. Irena Avenue #B currently offering any rent specials?
217 N. Irena Avenue #B isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 217 N. Irena Avenue #B pet-friendly?
No, 217 N. Irena Avenue #B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Redondo Beach.
Does 217 N. Irena Avenue #B offer parking?
Yes, 217 N. Irena Avenue #B does offer parking.
Does 217 N. Irena Avenue #B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 217 N. Irena Avenue #B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 217 N. Irena Avenue #B have a pool?
No, 217 N. Irena Avenue #B does not have a pool.
Does 217 N. Irena Avenue #B have accessible units?
No, 217 N. Irena Avenue #B does not have accessible units.
Does 217 N. Irena Avenue #B have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 217 N. Irena Avenue #B has units with dishwashers.
Does 217 N. Irena Avenue #B have units with air conditioning?
No, 217 N. Irena Avenue #B does not have units with air conditioning.
