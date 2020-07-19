210 Avenue E

Amenities

Sitting on the coveted “Avenues” in Redondo, this beach charmer is steps away from surf, sand, and the many local boutiques and eateries at the Hollywood Riviera. Ideal for anyone looking to live the vibrant beach lifestyle, this 2 bedroom, 1 bath home with a DETACHED STUDIO (1 bed, 1 bath) provides incredible flexibility with endless vintage beach style. With great outdoor space, the oversized back and front patio give you plenty of space to wind down with a glass of wine in your hand and good company around you.