Redondo Beach, CA
210 Avenue E
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

210 Avenue E

210 Avenue E · No Longer Available
Location

210 Avenue E, Redondo Beach, CA 90277
South Redondo Beach

Amenities

patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Sitting on the coveted “Avenues” in Redondo, this beach charmer is steps away from surf, sand, and the many local boutiques and eateries at the Hollywood Riviera. Ideal for anyone looking to live the vibrant beach lifestyle, this 2 bedroom, 1 bath home with a DETACHED STUDIO (1 bed, 1 bath) provides incredible flexibility with endless vintage beach style. With great outdoor space, the oversized back and front patio give you plenty of space to wind down with a glass of wine in your hand and good company around you.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 210 Avenue E have any available units?
210 Avenue E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redondo Beach, CA.
Is 210 Avenue E currently offering any rent specials?
210 Avenue E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 210 Avenue E pet-friendly?
No, 210 Avenue E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Redondo Beach.
Does 210 Avenue E offer parking?
No, 210 Avenue E does not offer parking.
Does 210 Avenue E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 210 Avenue E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 210 Avenue E have a pool?
No, 210 Avenue E does not have a pool.
Does 210 Avenue E have accessible units?
No, 210 Avenue E does not have accessible units.
Does 210 Avenue E have units with dishwashers?
No, 210 Avenue E does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 210 Avenue E have units with air conditioning?
No, 210 Avenue E does not have units with air conditioning.
