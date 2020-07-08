1738 Spreckels Lane

Amenities

Located in the prestigious Golden Hills neighborhood of Redondo Beach, this single family home sits near the Redondo/ Hermosa border, just a mile from the beach. This bright home has three bedrooms, two and one half baths with 1,841 Sq ft of living space. As you enter the front door, you will find two large bedrooms, a full bath and access to the two-car garage. Large sliding doors from one of the bedrooms will lead you to the backyard for your outdoor dining table, BBQ, or play space for the kids. Upper level features an open floor plan with ample natural light. Spacious kitchen next to the dining room with travertine counter tops, appliances and ample cabinet spaces. Sun-filled living room with large windows, vaulted ceilings, fireplace and travertine tile floors is conveniently located adjacent to the kitchen and dining room. Great for entertaining! The large master suite in the rear has a walk-in closet, French doors that open to a balcony, a master bath with dual sinks, bath tub & separate shower. Less than one block from the award -winning Jefferson Elementary school!