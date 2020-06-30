All apartments in Redondo Beach
1311 S Gertruda Avenue

1311 South Gertruda Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1311 South Gertruda Avenue, Redondo Beach, CA 90277
South Redondo Beach

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
CALL PATRICK LADEMAN WITH REMAX FOR MORE INFO/SHOWINGS AT 310-995-1117.
LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION. This is a charmer right in prime time South Redondo Beach and just a short walk to the Beach or Riviera Village where there is a copious amount of restaurants, shops, grocery stores, banks, boutiques, farmers markets/events, brokerages, etc. This home has 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms and has been updated with refinished hardwood floors, new light fixtures, fresh paint, etc. Jump on this location as it will not last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1311 S Gertruda Avenue have any available units?
1311 S Gertruda Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redondo Beach, CA.
Is 1311 S Gertruda Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1311 S Gertruda Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1311 S Gertruda Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1311 S Gertruda Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Redondo Beach.
Does 1311 S Gertruda Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1311 S Gertruda Avenue offers parking.
Does 1311 S Gertruda Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1311 S Gertruda Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1311 S Gertruda Avenue have a pool?
No, 1311 S Gertruda Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1311 S Gertruda Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1311 S Gertruda Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1311 S Gertruda Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1311 S Gertruda Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1311 S Gertruda Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1311 S Gertruda Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
