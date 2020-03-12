All apartments in Redondo Beach
115 S. Guadalupe Avenue #E

115 South Guadalupe Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

115 South Guadalupe Avenue, Redondo Beach, CA 90277
South Redondo Beach

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Renovated South Redondo Executive Townhouse - Ocean Peak! Three level 2 Bedroom, 2 1/2 bath Townhouse has been fully renovated throughout. Updated floors throughout, remodeled kitchen with new appliances, sink, granite counters and ample storage. Stove, Dishwasher included, refrigerator provided for convenience only. Large balcony patio off the kitchen for entertaining. There is a lovely sunny patio off the living room and a gas fireplace that gives enough heat to take off a chill.
Upstairs are two master bedroom suites with their own bathrooms - stand-in shower was completely remodeled with new stone finish tiles and fixtures. Bedrooms have California Closets and new floors as well. Views of the water from the bedrooms. The master has a nice sized balcony with great view.
Downstairs is a laundry room with plenty of storage and access to the attached two car garage that will fit a standard sized SUV.
Walking distance to the Redondo pier, restaurants and recreation. Adjacent to PCH and Torrance Blvd for in and our access for commuters. Excellent schools nearby.
Small pets considered with additional deposit.
One Year Lease
No Smoking

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 115 S. Guadalupe Avenue #E have any available units?
115 S. Guadalupe Avenue #E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redondo Beach, CA.
What amenities does 115 S. Guadalupe Avenue #E have?
Some of 115 S. Guadalupe Avenue #E's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 115 S. Guadalupe Avenue #E currently offering any rent specials?
115 S. Guadalupe Avenue #E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 115 S. Guadalupe Avenue #E pet-friendly?
Yes, 115 S. Guadalupe Avenue #E is pet friendly.
Does 115 S. Guadalupe Avenue #E offer parking?
Yes, 115 S. Guadalupe Avenue #E offers parking.
Does 115 S. Guadalupe Avenue #E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 115 S. Guadalupe Avenue #E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 115 S. Guadalupe Avenue #E have a pool?
No, 115 S. Guadalupe Avenue #E does not have a pool.
Does 115 S. Guadalupe Avenue #E have accessible units?
No, 115 S. Guadalupe Avenue #E does not have accessible units.
Does 115 S. Guadalupe Avenue #E have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 115 S. Guadalupe Avenue #E has units with dishwashers.
Does 115 S. Guadalupe Avenue #E have units with air conditioning?
No, 115 S. Guadalupe Avenue #E does not have units with air conditioning.
