115 S. Guadalupe Avenue #E

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Renovated South Redondo Executive Townhouse - Ocean Peak! Three level 2 Bedroom, 2 1/2 bath Townhouse has been fully renovated throughout. Updated floors throughout, remodeled kitchen with new appliances, sink, granite counters and ample storage. Stove, Dishwasher included, refrigerator provided for convenience only. Large balcony patio off the kitchen for entertaining. There is a lovely sunny patio off the living room and a gas fireplace that gives enough heat to take off a chill.

Upstairs are two master bedroom suites with their own bathrooms - stand-in shower was completely remodeled with new stone finish tiles and fixtures. Bedrooms have California Closets and new floors as well. Views of the water from the bedrooms. The master has a nice sized balcony with great view.

Downstairs is a laundry room with plenty of storage and access to the attached two car garage that will fit a standard sized SUV.

Walking distance to the Redondo pier, restaurants and recreation. Adjacent to PCH and Torrance Blvd for in and our access for commuters. Excellent schools nearby.

Small pets considered with additional deposit.

One Year Lease

No Smoking



(RLNE5516550)