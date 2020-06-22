1109 South Catalina Avenue

Amenities

2001 Townhouse in Redondo Beach! 3 minute walk to the beach, Walk into this home that features 3 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms. Upstairs you have a very large open living room area and an entertainers kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances (Microwave, oven, cooktop, dishwasher). Home features chandelier over dining area, vaulted ceilings with light fixtures, two small balconies and one master balcony for you to enjoy. You'll fall in love with the master bedroom that is extremely comfortable and roomy. Master Bathroom has granite counter tops with large tile flooring and a jet spa tub, clear glass shower and granite vanity area. This property includes a two car garage with washer, and dryer. Don't miss the opportunity to rent this gorgeous home. All units divide the maintenance of the property. This unit is responsible to water and maintain the common area landscaping.



For more info call Amy (310)831-0123 This property is on a self showing feature. Please request showing on harborpm.com and register with us. Once we approve you in our system you will then be texted with instructions to go view it.



**IF APPLYING TO THIS PROPERTY PLEASE SEND VIA EMAIL TO AMY@HARBORPM.COM YOUR PROOF OF INCOME WORTH TWO MONTHS (paystubs, banks statements, W-2 forms) AND A COPY OF YOUR IDENTIFICATION (California driver license, ID). MUST SEE PROPERTY FIRST**



**SI APLICA PARA ESTA PROPIEDAD, POR FAVOR ASEGURESE DE MANDARME UN CORREO ELECTRONICO A : GABY@HARBORPM.COM CON SU PRUEBA DE INGRESOS DE LOS ULTIMOS 2 MESES (talones de cheques, estados de cuentas, formas W-2) Y UNA COPIA DE SU IDENTIFICACION (licencia de manejar, ID). VEA PROPIEDAD ANTES DE APLICAR

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.