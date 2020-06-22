All apartments in Redondo Beach
1109 South Catalina Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1109 South Catalina Avenue

1109 South Catalina Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1109 South Catalina Avenue, Redondo Beach, CA 90277
South Redondo Beach

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
garage
hot tub
2001 Townhouse in Redondo Beach! 3 minute walk to the beach, Walk into this home that features 3 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms. Upstairs you have a very large open living room area and an entertainers kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances (Microwave, oven, cooktop, dishwasher). Home features chandelier over dining area, vaulted ceilings with light fixtures, two small balconies and one master balcony for you to enjoy. You'll fall in love with the master bedroom that is extremely comfortable and roomy. Master Bathroom has granite counter tops with large tile flooring and a jet spa tub, clear glass shower and granite vanity area. This property includes a two car garage with washer, and dryer. Don't miss the opportunity to rent this gorgeous home. All units divide the maintenance of the property. This unit is responsible to water and maintain the common area landscaping.

For more info call Amy (310)831-0123 This property is on a self showing feature. Please request showing on harborpm.com and register with us. Once we approve you in our system you will then be texted with instructions to go view it.

**IF APPLYING TO THIS PROPERTY PLEASE SEND VIA EMAIL TO AMY@HARBORPM.COM YOUR PROOF OF INCOME WORTH TWO MONTHS (paystubs, banks statements, W-2 forms) AND A COPY OF YOUR IDENTIFICATION (California driver license, ID). MUST SEE PROPERTY FIRST**

**SI APLICA PARA ESTA PROPIEDAD, POR FAVOR ASEGURESE DE MANDARME UN CORREO ELECTRONICO A : GABY@HARBORPM.COM CON SU PRUEBA DE INGRESOS DE LOS ULTIMOS 2 MESES (talones de cheques, estados de cuentas, formas W-2) Y UNA COPIA DE SU IDENTIFICACION (licencia de manejar, ID). VEA PROPIEDAD ANTES DE APLICAR
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1109 South Catalina Avenue have any available units?
1109 South Catalina Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redondo Beach, CA.
What amenities does 1109 South Catalina Avenue have?
Some of 1109 South Catalina Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1109 South Catalina Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1109 South Catalina Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1109 South Catalina Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1109 South Catalina Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Redondo Beach.
Does 1109 South Catalina Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1109 South Catalina Avenue does offer parking.
Does 1109 South Catalina Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1109 South Catalina Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1109 South Catalina Avenue have a pool?
No, 1109 South Catalina Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1109 South Catalina Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1109 South Catalina Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1109 South Catalina Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1109 South Catalina Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 1109 South Catalina Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1109 South Catalina Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
